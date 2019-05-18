Day At The Track

Confederation Cup is the highlight

08:14 AM 18 May 2019 NZST
HAMILTON, May 17, 2019 - The eyes of harness racing will be locked on Flamboro Downs this Sunday evening for the 41st edition of the Confederation Cup.

The $188,500 event for four-year-old pacers is the highlight of an 11-race card with $538,551 in purses up for grabs. The field for this year's Confederation Cup is arguably the deepest since the race became an event for four-year-olds in 2015.

Trainer Ron Burke has won three of the last four editions of the Confederation Cup and enters with a strong one-two punch of eliminations winners Done Well and Dorsoduro Hanover.

Done Well (PP5, Dexter Dunn) turned many heads with a stunning 1:51.4 elimination victory over a 'Sloppy' track that was listed two-seconds off. The gelded son of Well Said is one for two this season and sports career numbers of eight wins and nearly $500,000 in earnings over 23 starts.

Dorsoduro Hanover (PP1, Matt Kakaley) won a wild and much-talked about second elimination for the Burke brigade. The gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere is the richest horse in this year's event with over $1.3 million in career earnings.

The list of accomplishments for Dorsoduro Hanover includes victories in the Breeders Crown, Adios Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship and a Dan Patch award.

The field for the Confederation Cup also includes O'Brien Award winner Jimmy Freight (PP2, Louis Philippe Roy). The Richard Moreau trainee overcame a post-eight starting spot in his elimination to make the final with a fourth-place finish.

Jimmy Freight was last year's Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final champion and is an 18-time winner with over $1 million in career earnings.

Sunday's Confederation Cup undercard is the start of the 2019 Ontario Sires Stakes season with a trio of Gold divisions for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings and five Grassroots divisions for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings scheduled.

Fans attending the Confederation Cup will have an opportunity to win a share of a racehorse. Flamboro Downs is once again teaming with TheStable.ca to giveaway five shares of a racehorse. The track will cover the training expenses of those five shares for the remainder of 2019.

Post time for Sunday's card is 6:55 p.m. The Confederation Cup has been carded as Race 10.

The full field for the $188,500 Confederation Cup is listed below.

1. Dorsoduro Hanover (Matt Kakaley/Ron Burke)

2. Jimmy Freight (Louis Philippe Roy/Richard Moreau)
3. Pretty Handsome (Jonathan Drury/Andrew McCabe)
4. American History (Sylvain Filion/Tony Alagna)
5. Done Well (Dexter Dunn/Ron Burke)
6. The Downtown Bus (Doug McNair/Jeff Gillis)
7. Rockin Speed (Billy Davis Jr/Jared Seekman)
8. This Is The Plan (Joe Bongiorno/Ron Burke)
9. Ghost Dance (Randy Waples/Nick Gallucci)
E: Courtly Choice (David Miller/Blake MacIntosh)

 

Mark McKelvie

Woodbine Entertainment,
Mohawk Park
Manager, Communications
