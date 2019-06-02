Conference - Bringing Science to the Stable

The early bird deadline for the 2019 International Society for Equitation Science (ISES) conference is fast approaching! The 2019 ISES conference is being held in Guelph, Ontario, Canada from August 19-21. With the theme “Bringing Science to the Stable” the conference will focus on mankind’s history with horses, what we have learned about horse-human interactions, and how we can continue to improve our relationships with these amazing animals.

Due to a delay in getting abstract acceptances back to authors, the early bird deadline has been extended. Register by June 10 to receive a discount in your registration fees.

Follow the ISES2019 blog for detailed information on speakers, exhibitors, demos and more.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Bringing Science to the Stable”, highlighting our past relationship with horses and examining where we are headed.

Join our line-up of thought-provoking speakers as we journey through history and into the present, supporting and challenging the way we interact with horses through scientific research.

Dr. Sandra Olsen (Curator-in-Charge, Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, University of Kansas) will trace how our relationship with horses began.

Dr. Camie Heleski (Senior Lecturer, University of Kentucky) will describe the field of Equitation Science and what we have learned about horse-human relationships.

Dr. Nic de Brauwere (Head of Welfare, Rehabilitation and Education, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, UK) will discuss how human behaviour change into the future can improve equine welfare.

Dr. Andrew McLean (Equine Science International, Australia) will present similarities and differences in the application of learning theory across species.

The ever-popular Clever Hans talk will be hosted on Monday evening with guest speakerDr. Jonaki Bhattacharyya, Ethnoecologist and Senior Researcher with Firelight Group. Dr. Bhattacharyya has spent time in the interior of British Columbia, observing the wild horses and their impact on the land and interactions with the indigenous peoples. She will highlight how modern research can fit into other ways of knowing and approaches to managing both wild and domestic horses.

The third day of the conference is a practical day with demonstrations on the application of learning theory and science from world-renowned experts:

Shawna Karrasch (Terra Nova) – positive reinforcement training

Nightwatch – Smart halter for monitoring horse biometrics

Drs. Katrina Merkies and Cordy DuBois – equine welfare assessment

Saddlefit4Life – saddle fitting for improved performance

Visualise – technical sportswear to improve rider position

IPOS – rein tension sensors

equla vert – technical sensor to monitor horse head position

Registered delegates can also attend two free pre-conference workshops on Sunday, August 18. Cristina Wilkins and Kate Fenner (Australia) will offer advice on how to communicate scientific information to equestrian communities. Dr. Marc Pierard(Belgium) will lead a discussion in describing equine behaviours for the equine ethogram. For an extra fee, delegates can register for a short course on large animal rescue training. Space in this hands-on workshop is limited, so be sure to register soon!

Early bird conference registration pricing is available until June 10. After that date regular conference fees apply. Check the ISES website https://equitationscience.com/ conferences/ or the Horse Portal https://thehorseportal.ca/ ISES-2019/ to learn more. Check back regularly to the Horse Portal for updates, sneak peaks, and local information.

About the International Society for Equitation Science

The International Society for Equitation Science (ISES) is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to facilitate research into the training of horses to enhance horse welfare and improve the horse-rider relationship. www.equitationscience.com

For more information contact:

ISES Honorary President

Janne Winther-Christensen

Local Conference Organizer:

Katrina Merkies, PhD

Department of Animal Biosciences, University of Guelph

(519) 824-4120 x54707

By Jackie Zions for Equine Guelph