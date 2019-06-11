Drawmaster for $1m Pepsi North America Cup

MILTON, June 10, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment is pleased to announce Connor Brown, Toronto Maple Leafs forward, as this year's drawmaster for the harness racing $1 million Pepsi North America Cup.

The post-position draw and media conference for the Pepsi North America Cup will take place Tuesday, beginning at Noon, at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Born in Etobicoke, Brown has played in all 82 regular season games in each of the last three NHL seasons for his hometown Maple Leafs.

Drafted 156th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2012, Brown was a star in the Ontario Hockey League for the Erie Otters. The Right-Winger posted 128 points in his final junior season to lead the OHL in scoring and earn the Red Tilson Award as the league's Most Outstanding Player.

Brown made his NHL debut in March 2016. He then played his first-full season in the NHL during the 2016-17 campaign, posting 20 goals and 16 assists.

During the recently completed 2018-19 season, Brown recorded eight goals and 21 assists.

The $1 million Pepsi North America Cup is for harness racing's finest three-year-old pacers and will take place this Saturday, June 15. The field of 10 will receive their post-positions during Tuesday's draw.

All connections of the horses competing in this year's Cup are invited to the post-position draw and luncheon. Media will have an opportunity to speak with many of the competitors in this year's race.

The post-position draw, featuring Connor Brown, will get underway at noon and a live stream will be available at www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com.

Mark McKelvie