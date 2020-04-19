Connor chalks up well-deserved first

A big thumbs-up from Connor Clarke. His first winner is on the board

There'll be very few in harness racing who won't take time to stop to reflect and enjoy the success of teenage Ballarat driver Connor Clarke in driving his first ever winner on Friday night.

Clarke's been race-driving since February, and the talented reinsman's first success was undoubtedly more than a little overdue.

But the classic comeback story after this popular young driver's brush with cancer made this particular maiden victory a little more emotional than most.

And to add to the special occasion, the youngster was not only wearing his family racing colors, but the achievement was posted at Bray Raceway, his home track, and for his well-known bosses in Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin.

"When I was pretty sick and in hospital back in 2017, all I had in my head when I came out the other side was to get stuck into harness racing and watch and maybe play plenty of football again," Clarke said.

The youngster spent six months in Melbourne Royal Children's hospital after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a condition rare in children. The cancer was found to be stage four, which meant he had to undergo Chemotheraphy on-and-off during his stay.

"It's always been my dream and now that I've got my first winner, I can't really believe it. I was stuck for words straight after the race. It was such a big thrill," he said.

"Here I am doing what I just love and winning a race for Victoria's leading stable. It doesn't get much better than that."

Clarke handled four-year-old pacer Struve ( Courage Under Fire -Jets Girl (Jeremes Jet) with the poise of a driver well above his years. He landed in the perfect one-one spot soon after the field settled, with the $1.30 favorite Pur Dan (Greg Sugars) in front of him in the death-seat.

"The horse is pretty smart and had been working well leading up to the race," Clarke said.

"He was always travelling nice and Clayton thought I could probably make a move 500 to 600 metres from home. That's what I did and he went to the line full of running," he said.

"Now that I've got my first winner, I just want to keep driving more. It was a funny feeling though when I went over the finish line. I thought what do I do now?"



Connor Clarke returns to the winner’s podium with the victorious Struve

Prior to Friday night, Clarke had driven 16 times for five placings, and, with the Regional Racing mode and COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria, there was a little sense of unreality when he finally scored the win.

"I've got close a few times when driving for dad (Stephen), just getting pipped on the line," Clarke said.

"Mum (Belinda) was at home due to the racing restrictions, and dad had to work but my pa (Jim Clarke) was with me. Pa was my designated driver cos I'm not old enough to have a car driver's licence yet.

"They were all stoked for me though and Dad sent me a text message to congratulate me and told me it was time I got a winner for him too!

"I drove Miss McGonagall for him the next night at Melton and thought at one stage I was going to do it. But we ended up with another second placing-I've run a few of those for dad!"

Clarke cut his teeth on the pony trot circuit and enjoyed a successful partnership with Pride Of Petite.

"That was certainly a great experience and gave me the feel of driving a horse. I started when I was nine years old and continued with it up until I began trials drives for my licence," he said.

"My pony wasn't real easy to handle. She was a bit rough in her gait and was a typical mare. My 12-year-old younger sister Reagan has taken over her now.

"I enjoyed the pony trots because I got to know a lot of people involved in harness racing. There was always someone coming up to have a chat and say g'day."

Clarke admitted that while he'd probably watched the replay of his winning drive "a few hunded times" over the weekend, it was back to work again today.

"Mum cooked me my favorite meal of veggies and ribs after I got home from Ballarat as a celebration, which was nice. Hopefully it won't be too long before she's doing it again!" he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura