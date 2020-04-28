56,250€ Lovely Godivas Minne at Aby

April 25, 2020 - Today’s harness racing Aby undercard featured the Lovely Godivas Minne (purse 56,250€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) for five-year old mares.

The 3/10 favorite Conrads Rodluva (5f SJs Caviar -Moviestar- Juiano Star ) did her job with a 1.12.8kr victory for pilot Orjan Kihlstrom and the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet team.

She was a game winner with a quick final 640 meters as the 1500 mark was reached in a rated 1.13.8kr.

The 6.7/1 Zaniah Bi (5f Equinox Bi -Fendi Bi- Sugarcane Hanover ) was second for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro and 18/1 Vikens Fingerprint (5f Prodigious -Primadonna Tuna- Viking Kronos ) was third with Oskar J. Andersson aboard.

Conrads Rodluva

The Saracen Horse Feeds Paralympiastayern (purse 29,272€, 3140 meters voltstart, 15 starters) produced a super impressive 1.12.4kr victory for 2.6/1 Moni Viking (7m Maharajah -Jeunesse Doree- Coktail Jet ).

This one scored from post 15 and was handicapped 60 meters, after having a successful streak in France at the Winter Meet, for trainer Pierre Vercruysse and owner Jan Lyng.

Now in Sweden, Bjorn Goop picked up the trainer/driver duties, and in this race the pair circled the field and drew off for an easy score.

He is now four for five in 2020 and has 11 career wins in 39 starts for 3,153,588SEK earned.

Today, Moni Viking’s victory time over 3200 meters voltstart was reported to be a world record.

Moni stormed home after the 2000 meter mark was reached in 1.15.1kr by the then leading Prosperous (6g Prodigious -Glorify- Super Arnie ) that held on for third at 1.6/1 odds for Erik Adielsson.

31/1 Enzo AM (6g Scarlet Knight -Timba Madrik- Jam Pridem ) was second for Per Nilsson.

Moni Viking

Robert Bergh enjoyed a great day with three V75 wins, all by the super sire Love You .

The Klass 1 (purse 21,670€, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to Bergh trainee Ivory Di Quattro (5m Love You -Outlook Kronos- Cantab Hall ) timed in 1.12.2kr and off at 5/1.

Amour As (4m Varenne -Southwind As- Turbo Sund ) was second at 15/1 for Jorma Kontio and trainer Jerry Riordan.

Ivory Di Quattro

Bergh then won the Amaru Boko Mares (purse 21,671€, 2640 meters, 15 starters) with 7/10 favorite Indra’s Secret (6f Love You -East Indra- Eastender ) for HB Stall Cs, her third 2020 victory in five starts and 15th in a 37 race career.

Race time was 1.13.6kr.

13/1 Corby’s Nana (5f Un Mec d’Heripre ) was second.

Indras Secret

Bergh’s next score was with 1.1/1 Vikens High Yield (6g Love You -Primadonna Tuna- Viking Kronos ) timed in 1.12.0kr and owned by Firma MFP Trading.

This victory was his fourth in 2020 in five starts and 10th in his 34-race career.

The race was the V75 Bronze (purse 21,679€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) and 28/1 Sandsjons Enzo (5m Brioni -Disneygirl- Ken Warkentin ) was second for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner.

Vikens High Yield

Another Love You sired winner on the card was 6.2/1 Wild Love (6f Love You -Twins Vilda- Dreamaster ) in the V75 Silver Bilia BMW timed in 1.11.7kr for Kevin Oscarsson and trainer Bengt Simberg.

The race purse was 24,496€ with 12 trotters competing over 2140 meters autostart. 5.2/1 MS Triple J (5m Cantab Hall -Maritas Victory- Valley Victory ) took second for Erik Adielsson and trainer Frode Hamre.

This one was bred by Katz and Libfeld from Canada.

Wild Love

Early in the day was the Paralympiamonten (purse 24,496€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 monte starters) and the 1.12.6kr clocked winner was 10/1 Volcan de Bellande (11g Magnificent Rodney -Etoile de Bellande- Triomphe de Rozoy ) with Jonathan Carre in the irons for trainer Henk A.J. Grift and owner Holland TTS BV. Balzac du Chatelet was second at 5.3/1 and 8/10 favorite Rajesh Face was third

Thomas H. Hicks