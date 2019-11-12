Breeders Crowns raced at Eskilstuna

November 10, 2019 - Eskilstuna hosted several SE Breeders Crown events this day with the harness racing four-year-old Mares (purse 149.696€, 2140 meters auto start) going to 1.11.8kr timed and 3.3/1 Conrads Rodluva (4f SJs Caviar-Moviestar-Juliano Star) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Daniel Reden.
3.7/1 Activated (4f Jacose-Marelle-Viking Kronos) was second for Carl Johan Jepson and trainer Fredrik Wallin.
Third was 16.7/1 Staro Miami (4f SJs Caviar-Stunning Lindsey-Malabar Man) with Mika Forss up.
The Breeders Crown for three-year-old Fillies (distance 2140 meters autostart) went to 1.13.2kr timed and 4.9/1 Ganga Bae (3f Muscle Hill-Alexia As-Conway Hall) for Jorma Kontio.
She defeated the 1.7/1 favorite Mascate Match (3f Muscle Mass-Captivation-Conway Hall) reined by Pekka Korpi and the 20/1 third finishing Milady Grace (3f Ready Cash-Khao Manee-Muscles Yankee).
The total purse was 149.696€.
The three-year-old Males contested their 2140 meter autostart Breeders Crown and the 1.12.5kr timed winner was 4.4/1 Brother Bill (3g From Above-Clear As A Bell-Super Arnie) with Jorma Kontio up for trainer Timo Nurmos.
He defeated 9.6/1 Global Adventure (3m Sjs Caviar-Platinum Shine-Viking Kronos) and third finishing 28.8/1 Guzz Mearas (3m Muscle Mass-Intensity Kronos-Viking Kronos) reined by Johan Untersteiner.
