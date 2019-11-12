Breeders Crowns raced at Eskilstuna

November 10, 2019 - Eskilstuna hosted several SE Breeders Crown events this day with the harness racing four-year-old Mares (purse 149.696€, 2140 meters auto start) going to 1.11.8kr timed and 3.3/1 Conrads Rodluva (4f SJs Caviar -Moviestar- Juliano Star ) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Daniel Reden.

3.7/1 Activated (4f Jacose -Marelle- Viking Kronos ) was second for Carl Johan Jepson and trainer Fredrik Wallin.

Third was 16.7/1 Staro Miami (4f SJs Caviar -Stunning Lindsey- Malabar Man ) with Mika Forss up.

The Breeders Crown for three-year-old Fillies (distance 2140 meters autostart) went to 1.13.2kr timed and 4.9/1 Ganga Bae (3f Muscle Hill -Alexia As- Conway Hall ) for Jorma Kontio.

She defeated the 1.7/1 favorite Mascate Match (3f Muscle Mass -Captivation- Conway Hall ) reined by Pekka Korpi and the 20/1 third finishing Milady Grace (3f Ready Cash -Khao Manee- Muscles Yankee ).

The total purse was 149.696€.

The three-year-old Males contested their 2140 meter autostart Breeders Crown and the 1.12.5kr timed winner was 4.4/1 Brother Bill (3g From Above -Clear As A Bell- Super Arnie ) with Jorma Kontio up for trainer Timo Nurmos.

He defeated 9.6/1 Global Adventure (3m Sjs Caviar -Platinum Shine- Viking Kronos ) and third finishing 28.8/1 Guzz Mearas (3m Muscle Mass -Intensity Kronos- Viking Kronos ) reined by Johan Untersteiner.

Thomas H. Hicks