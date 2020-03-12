Consistency key to drivers champs victory

Gath finished the day with another second, on Glenavril King for Horsham owner-trainer Barry Dunn, in heat four to win the championship.

Nathan Dawson from Queensland was second on 31, Victorian Greg Sugars was third with 30, Chris Voak, Western Australia 29, and the Wimmera's Kerryn Manning in fifth spot with 26.

The championship wooden spoon went to Mark Yole of Tasmania on a countback from Kima Frenning, both with 16 points and both as first-time competitors in the "Noel Smith".

The Invitation event features 10 of Australia's finest drivers competing in four races and is reliant on owners and trainers making their horses available.

As thanks and in appreciation of the 24/7 contribution to harness racing made by breeders, owners, stablehands, drivers and trainers the Horsham Club and their generous sponsors distributed on Monday a host of equine products, merchandise, services and giveaways from Decron Horse Care, Carbine Chemicals, Hygain-Mitavite, Hyland Racing Colours, Oringi Protection Wear, Zilco International, Grafx Inc. Custom Helmet Design, Claire Weston Photography, Fly Veils By Design, Tabcorp Park Melton, Roma Pocock Rugs, Allbenz Park, Virbac Equimax, Norton Estate Wines & Mustad Australia.

They also enjoyed a BBQ and hospitality courtesy of the Victorian Trainers & Drivers Association.

Reprinted with permission from theweeklyadvertiser

A fourth placing in heat three aboard Pebble Sands for Mt Gambier horseman Barry Finnis kept her points tally rolling along.