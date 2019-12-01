Consistent Butchers win Driving Series

by Jonny Turner

Brothers Zachary and Benjamin Butcher proved consistency counts when winning the Family Feud Driving Series at Oamaru on Saturday.

The northern reinsmen beat out the five other sets of siblings in the competition to win without taking out any of the four series heats.

The Butchers’s win came in the first running of the siblings series, which was changed after formerly being run as the Brothers In Arms Drivers Series.

Their tally of 65 points saw them beat sisters, Sheree and Kerryn Tomlinson, who were second with 61 points.

Brothers Matthew and Brad Williamson were third with 60 points.

The Butchers best results in the competition came when they produced three placings.

Benjamin drove Refine in to second placing behind Futura Easton, who scored a front-running win for Matthew Williamson.

Zachary was seventh in heat one behind Betstars Blue Jean.

Williamson also took out heat two of the competition with Only One Way.

The Butchers were both out of the placings with Zachary finishing fifth with Sugar Can and Benjamin finishing seventh with Moniburns.

The brothers picked up more points when Zachary finished second with Markham Eyre and Benjamin finished third with Goodthingstaketime in heat three.

The race was won by Gotta Party Doll for fellow northern driver Sailesh Abernethy, who teamed with brother, Jay.

The Butchers sealed their victory when Zachary and Donegal Gilbert finished fourth and Benjamin finished ninth with Sheeza Sport in heat four.

The race was taken out by Three Ideas and Craig Thornley, who competed alongside brother, Chris.

Final points tally:

Zachary and Benjamin Butcher - 65

Sheree and Kerryn Tomlinson - 61

Matthew and Brad Williamson - 60

Jay and Sailesh Abernethy - 50

Gerard and Leo O’Reilly - 41

Craig and Chris Thornley - 35

