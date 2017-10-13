Consolations wrap up 2017 Ohio Sires Stakes

Eight $50,000 Ohio Sires Stake Consolations will be featured on Saturday night, Oct. 14 at Northfield Park, complementing the $120,000 Courageous Lady. A total of 64 harness racing freshmen and sophomore Ohio-bred pacers and trotters of both genders are set to vie in the last OSS events of the 2017 season.

Risky Deal heads up the 2-year-old filly trotting division (Race 1), with Christ Hershberger harnessing the daughter of Break The Bank K for breeder-owner Deborah Kvernmo of Georgetown, PA. Risky Deal comes into her OSS consolation fresh off a 1:58.4 score at the Meadows on Oct. 4, and won her $56,700 Ohio Breeders Championship at Delaware on Sept. 20 in 1:57. She has earnings of $56,837 to date from three wins, two seconds and one thirds in nine starts. Kurt Sugg drives from post six.

As the seventh foal out of the SJ's Photo mare Photo Magic 3, 2:02f ($8,862), Risky Deal is a half-sister to the 29-race winning gelding Quick Deal (by Revenue S ) 6, 1:51.4 ($392,936); Doubting Tom (by Tom Ridge ) 6, 1:54.3f ($93,091); and Jetta Magic (by Lear Jetta ) 3, 1:57f ($55,635).

Trainer Chris Beaver will harness three young fillies in this same division, with his best coming in Bugs MVP, who won her $40,000 Buckeye Stallion Series Final on Sept. 30 at Northfield in 1:59.1. Sporting a bankroll of $48,524, the daughter of My MVP is also a multiple Ohio Fair Stakes victress, with seven wins in 11 starts. Aaron Merriman gets the nod from the four-hole.

Bugs MVP is the fifth foal out of the American Winner mare Char Catie Becca 2, 1:59 ($37,815) and is a half-sister to Some Like It Hot (by Ken Warkentin ) 5, 1:54.2 ($389,330); Sheguindah (by Angus Hall ) 3, 1:55.3s ($75,736); Oneida (by Conway Hall ) 4, Q1:55.4s ($45,086); and Youvegotwhatittakes (by Yankee Glide ) 2, 1:57.1f ($40,138).

Richard Finfrock's Cash Lane looks much the best among the 2-year-old trotting colts (Race 4), starting from post four with Kayne Kauffman driving for trainer Mike Polhamus. This altered son of Cash Hall has five wins and a third to his credit in eight career starts, with $74,083 in his bank account. Cash Lane won a $40,000 OSS on July 18 at Scioto Downs in a career best 1:56.2, and also scored victories at Urbana-where he drew off by a whopping 42 lengths; at Lexington's Red Mile; and in his $42,000 Ohio Breeders Championship at Delaware on Sept. 19 in wire-to-wire fashion.

Cash Lane is the sixth foal out of the unraced American Winner mare Winning Colors K, and is a half-brother to Autumn Escapade (by Victory Sam ) 6, 1:52.3f ($895,492) and to Autumn Estelle (by Cayenne Turbo ) 4, 1:58.3h ($104,789).

Amuse's hasn't shown the consistency this season that she did as a freshman for breeder-owner Robert Key, of Leechburg, PA, but does come into the 3-year-old filly trotting division (Race 6) fresh off an impressive victory at the Meadows on Oct. 2, timed in 1:57. The daughter by Break The Bank K earned $128,493 in 2016, but has just $17,475 on her card this year with that lone win in 12 starts. Trained by Rich Gillock, Amuse's won a trio of OSS events as a 2-year-old. She is the third and most prolific foal out of the Varenne mare Sweet Mademoiselle 4, Q1:58.4f ($39,960). Aaron Merriman handles the lines from post three.

Dekeyser was a monster over the Ohio fair ovals this summer and most recently captured both the $40,000 Buckeye Stallion Series Final at Northfield on Sept. 30 and the $25,000 Ohio Fair Championship at that same oval on Oct. 7. Heading up the 3-year-old colt trotting division (Race 9), this Dejarmbro sophomore has $122,789 in career earnings from 19 wins in 35 starts for trainer Chris Beaver, who owns him in partnership with Synerco Ventures, ON and Steven Zeehandelar, Worthington, Ohio.

Dekeyser was bred by Kevin Greenfield and is the fifth foal out of the world champion Mr Vic mare Pink Ribbons 4, 1:54.3S ($236,525). He is a half-brother to Datsyuk (by Explosive Matter ) 3, 1:53.1f ($472,528) and to Big Package (by Pegasus Spur ) 6, 1:56f ($118,592).

Trainer Ron Potter will bridle up Pearl Crush in the 2-year-old filly pacing division (Race 5) for owner Clyde Perfect, Lawrenceburg, IN. This Yankee Cruiser lass has a respectable $51,189 in her coffers with two wins, two seconds and two thirds from nine career starts, including a 1:55.3 score from a triumph in the $43,333 Ohio Breeders Championship at Delaware on Sept. 20. Ryan Stahl drives Pearl Crush from post five.

This young lass is the ninth foal out of the No Nukes mare Pearl Berley 2, Q1:57.2S ($24,032) and is a full sister to White Sportscoat p,3, 1:53.1s ($87,535) and White Liar p, 3, 1:50.2f ($50,909). She also has half-siblings in: Pearl Handlepistol (by Mach Three ) p, 4, 1:51 ($282,416); Perfune N Pearls (by Mach Three ) p, 3, 1:53.3s ($65,821); JK Earl The Pearl (by McArdle ) p, 3, 1:55f ($43,744); and Pearl Necklace (by Cambest ) p, 3, 1:57f ($38,916).

In the 2-year-old pacing colt division (Race 7), rivals Rockin Away and Bounding Dragon are set to spar. Brian Brown conditions Rockin Away, a Pet Rock colt for Country Club Acres, Findlay, OH; Joe Sbrocco, Brecksville, OH; Aws Stables, Lima, OH; and Richard Lombardo, Solon, OH. Bounding Dragon, a son of the ill-fated Dragon Again , hails from the Mike Roth barn for owners Alan Keith, Pataskala, OH; and Carl and Melanie Atley, Xenia, OH.

Rockin Away captured both OSS and Buckeye Stallion Series events before finishing third in an Ohio Breeders Championship at Delaware and third in a $75,500 Bluegrass Stake at Lexington on Sept. 30. From seven career starts, Rockin Away has four wins and two thirds, with $49,990 in earnings. Bounding Dragon won a Hoosier Park freshman test in 1:55.1 on Sept. 7 and had taken a $38,750 Ohio Fair Stake at Scioto in a lifetime best 1:54.3 on July 29. His bankroll stands at $58,900 from two wins, three seconds and one third in seven starts.

Rockin Away is the third and best foal out of the Camluck mare Higher Standards p, 4, 1:56.3h ($50,410), while Bounding Dragon is the second and only earning foal out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare Bound To Rock p,2, 1:54.2s ($66,265). Chris Page handles the lines of Rockin Away from post two, while Brett Miller gets the call aboard Bounding Dragon from post three.

Camwood comes into the 3-year-old pacing colt division (Race 8) riding a three-race win streak for owners Constance Polhamus, Columbus, OH and William Parsons, Troy, OH. The Woodstock gelding began the season in slow fashion but has recently morphed into a terror-scoring victories at Dayton on Sept. 14 (in 1:55.2); at Delaware on Sept. 14 in a $37,945 Ohio Breeders Championship (in 1:53.2); and again at Dayton on Oct. 5 (in a 1:52 lifetime mark).

Trained by Mike Polhamus, Camwood has $75,201 in career earnings from five wins, three seconds and four thirds in 22 starts. All five of his victories have come this season, as have most of his earnings ($64,877). Camwood is the third foal out of the Cambest mare Clydes First Cam p,2, 1:54.4 ($50,918) and is a half-brother to Shaint To Shabby (by Art's Chip ) p, 3, 1:56.1s ($13,230).

Berazzled-the 2016 Ohio Sires Stakes 2-Year-Old Filly Champion-goes postward in the 3-year-old pacing filly division (Race 12), starting from the six-hole for driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., and trainer Chris Beaver. This Charley Barley lass has $255,281 in her coffers from six career wins in 22 tries. Most recently she won a $53,543 Ohio Breeders Championship at Delaware on Sept. 21, before finishing third in a $10,000 Filly & Mare Late Closer at Lexington on Oct. 6. Lisa Ezzo bred Berazzled, who is owned by Marion Beachy of Sugarcreek, OH.

Berazzled is the ninth foal out of the Cam's Card Shark mare Razmataz Hanover p,2, Q2:02.3F ($375) and is a full sister to Albeit Lucifer p, 3, 1:54.3f ($40,574) and a half-sister to: Joey The Czar (by Art Major ) p, 3, 1:51h ($303,096); Sissboombah (by American Ideal ) p, 4, 1:53f ($42,014); Rob Roy Blue Chip (by The Panderosa ) p, 4, 1:56 ($33,278); and Bono Lightning (by Pro Bono Best ) p, 2, 1:57.2h ($10,655), etc.

Ohio stallions represented in the eight, octet-horse consolations include a healthy mix in both the trotting and pacing divisions, with a few non-surprising standouts.

In the trotting divisions, Dejarmbo is represented by ten contestants: three 2-year-olds and seven 3-year-olds; while Cash Hall has six of his foals competing: three freshmen and three sophomores. Manofmanymissions has four of his progeny racing-two in each age group, while Break The Bank K also has four-three 3-year-olds and one 2-year-old. And Away We Go has three foals racing in these events, while the stallion Dontyouforgetit has two. Break The Bank K, Chip Chip Hooray, Full Count, My MVP, Neely Dunn, Stormin Normand, Triumphant Caviar and Winning Fireworks have one foal each racing in a consolation.

In the pacing ranks, Big Bad John is represented by eight performers, including six 3-year-olds and two freshmen, while Pet Rock has five 2-year-olds vying for first prize and Woodstock, three. Stallions with two foals racing include Art Official, Charley Barley, Dragon Again, McArdle, and Yankee Cruiser. Allamerican Winner, No Pan Intended, Shark Gesture, The Panderosa and World of Rocknroll are all represented by one foal each in a consolation.

Kimberly Rinker