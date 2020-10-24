Continualou pulls a shocker in BC

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Continualou (David Miller), at odds of 92-1, strode home with a :26 final panel to claim the first of two $25,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old harness racing pacing fillies at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday (Oct. 23). JK Alwaysbalady (Yannick Gingras) got up in the shadow of the wire to take the second elimination and collect the second win of her young career.



Continualou was placed in second after leaving the starting gate and remained there through the :27.2 first quarter established by Caviart Audrey (Gingras). Fire Start Hanover (Dexter Dunn) was gunned to the lead from third with Caviart Audrey remaining in the pocket spot and Continualou tracking in third.

Fire Start Hanover led the field through fractions of :57.1 and 1:25 heading into the stretch. Caviart Audrey appeared poised to strike as the fillies turned for home, however Continualou had other plans. The daughter of Sweet Lou and Continual Velocity surged past Fire Start Hanover in mid-stretch to stop the clock in 1:51.4. Fire Start Hanover held for second, 1-3/4 lengths behind, with Paulas Bet Hanover passing Caviart Audrey for third. The favorite, Indiana Sires Stakes champion Somethingbeautiful (Tim Tetrick), failed to fire and was fifth.





The top five finishers advance to the $600,000 final on Oct. 30.



Conditioned by Ron Burke, Continualou is a homebred for the Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi. The filly's record now improves to 11-3-2-0 and she has now banked more than $140,000.



"She is a homebred and we own her sire and her dam," said co-owner and co-breeder Mark Weaver. "It's always special when you win a race like this with a homebred. David (Miller) put her in a perfect position, and everything just worked out for her. Yes, I did think those odds were a little long. Of course, if I had bet on her, she would have went off a lot lower. But when I asked Ronnie (Burke) earlier this week about which horses were doing well here, he mentioned two and she was one of them. You never know how a horse is going to like this track and she sure seemed to."



Continualou paid $186.00 to win.



JK Alwaysbalady (Gingras) got up in the shadow of the wire to outlast Scarlett Hanover (Matt Kakaley) and Notorious Pink (Tim Tetrick) and take the second $25,000 elimination for her age, gait and sex. It is the second win of her young career.



The daughter of Horses of the Year Always B Miki and JK She'salady settled into fifth after leaving the gate. Thebeachiscalling shot to the lead and set a swift first fraction of :25.3. Notorious Pink was the first to move from fourth and procured the lead shortly before the half-mile marker. Notorious Pink continued to top the field through fractions of :55.1 and 1:23. But Scarlett Hanover was prepared to challenge her rival as the field headed for home and Notorious Pink seemed to slightly shorten stride.



In the middle of the stretch, JK Alwaysbalady was placed on the outside to commence her bid. She closed stoutly and bested Scarlett Hanover by a head in 1:51. Notorious Pink held for third, with Blue Diamond Eyes fourth and Nashville Elgenna fifth.