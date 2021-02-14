Continued success strengthens sale pedigrees

Lot 39 is a half-brother to King of Swing (NZ) and Bettor Twist (NZ).

The continual success of the New Zealand standardbred has brought many key updates to the 2021 NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale catalogue.

Buyers across Australasia have been carefully studying the pedigrees of 430 yearlings that will be offered at Auckland on 14 February and in Christchurch from 15 to 17 February.

Since December, New Zealand-breds have continued their brilliant success in Australian and New Zealand feature races, which has made the credentials of several yearlings look even more outstanding.

The recent crowning of King Of Swing (NZ) (Rocknroll Hanover) as Australian Harness Horse Of The Year and his victory in the Group One Blacks A Fake, as well as Bettor Twist (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) winning the Group One Caduceus Club Classic and claiming a second placing in the Sires Stakes 3YO Fillies Final have boosted a series of valuable pedigrees now found in NZB Standardbred’s 2021 yearling sale catalogue.

The standout pair have close relations going through the sale ring through the Breckon Farms drafts. Lots 7, 28, 32, 39 and 83 are all relatives of the outstanding duo.

Lot 39, an A Rocknroll Dance colt out of Twist And Twirl (NZ) (Artsplace) is set to capture plenty of attention being a half-brother to both King Of Swing and Bettor Twist.

Lot 83 is a close relation to King Of Swing and Bettor Twist, the A Rocknroll Dance colt is from Double Twist (NZ) (Artsplace), a full sister to the dam of the two Group One stars, Twist And Twirl.

Lot 7 a Bettor’s Delight (ex Reachforthetill) colt, Lot 28 an Always B Miki (ex Spandu Ballet) filly and Lot 32 an Art Major (ex Spin To Win) filly are each from half-sisters to Twist And Twirl.

Another close relation to the five Breckon Farms lots in Mach Dan (NZ) ( Mach Three ), recently won the Group One Australasian Breeders Crown Final for three-year-old colts and geldings.

The pacer is also from a half-sister to Twist And Twirl in Bettor Give It (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight).

Other recent feature race champions include Aladdin (NZ) ( Sweet Lou ) the Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million Three-Year-Old Colts And Geldings Pace winner.

Lot 8 is a full brother to the leading three-year-old and will be offered by Woodlands Stud at Karaka.

A half-brother to recent Group Three Australasian Breeders Crown Graduate Trot winner Kyvalley Chief (NZ) (Muscle Hill) and Group Two Tatlow Stakes winner Kyvalley Hotspur (NZ) ( Muscle Hill ) will also be offered at Karaka.

Lot 121 a What The Hill colt out of Love Ya Doosie (NZ) (Love You) and will be offered by Breckon Farms.

Relatives of yearlings entered in the Christchurch section of the NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale have also been racking up feature wins recently.

Beyond Words (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) has gone on a winning spree since her half-brother by Sweet Lou, Lot 197, was catalogued by Studholme Bloodstock.

The leading mare won the recent Group One Queen Of Hearts and the Listed NZ Sires Stakes Southern Mares Classic. Beyond Words also ran second in the Group Three Northern Breeders Stakes.

Lot 217, Broadfield Lodge’s Bettor’s Delight colt out of Safedra (NZ) (Mach Three) is a full brother to racetrack stars Dr Susan (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) and La Rosa (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight).

Dr Susan was recently crowned the Australian Harness Racing Three-Year-Old Filly Of The Year, while La Rosa ran a brave second in the Group One Caduceus Club Classic and third in the NZ Sires Stakes Fillies Championship.

Lot 315, Price Bloodstock’s Bettor’s Delight colt out of Chicago Blues is a full brother to Chicago Bull (NZ) who has recently won twice at Group Level, once at Group Three Level, once at Listed level as well as winning the Group One Freemantle Cup and run second in the WA Pacing Cup.

Lot 335, Broadfield Lodge’s Bettor’s Delight (ex Fortune Lover) filly is a half-brother to West Australian star Vampiro (NZ) (Rocknroll Hanover) who has recently won twice at Listed level.

Galactic Star (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) has added the Listed Better Your Club With Tabtouch Pace and his second in the Group One Freemantle Cup to the pedigree of Lot 193.

The Sweet Lou-Petra’s Star filly, to be offered by Tuapeka Lodge, is also a half-sister to recent winner Bettastar (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight).

Earlier this month Boots Electric (NZ) ( Somebeachsomewhere ) stormed to victory in the Group One Four-Year-Old Bonanza at Melton.

Lot 353, Macca Lodge’s Sweet Lou (ex Glenburn Joy) colt is from a half-sister to the star Victorian pacer.

Lot 361, Price Bloodstock’s Bettor’s Delight out of Hartofdixie (NZ) ( American Ideal ) filly is a close relation to rising West Australian star Magnificent Storm (NZ) (American Ideal).

Magnificent Storm recently won the Group One Four-Year-Old Classic and the Group Two Four-Year-Old and ran second in the Group One Four-Year-Old Nugget.

Lot 322, an Art Major filly out of Crushem (NZ) (Holmes Hanover) from Broadfield Lodge’s draft is a half-sister to star New Zealand pacer Spankem (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight).

Spankem has recently won the Group One New Zealand Free-For-All, the Group Two Franklin Cup and has run second in the Group One New Zealand Cup and Group One Auckland Cup and third in the Group Three Ashburton Flying Stakes.

Off N Gone (NZ) (Somebeachsomewhere) showed her talent by winning the recent Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million Three-Year-Old Fillies pace.

Lot 382, Dunvegan Lodge’s Art Major -Kabet half-sister to the pacer, will be offered at Christchurch.

Selling at NZB Standardbred’s National Yearling Sale in Auckland commences today at 12PM (NZT).

Should you require any assistance with NZB Standardbred’s online bidding platform, contact support@nzb.co.nz or call +64 9 298 0055.

Phone bidding is another welcomed option for buyers, for enquiries contact Bloodstock Representative Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz.

For those wishing to catch all the sale day action, the Auckland selling session will be broadcast live on Freeview channel 200, as well as live streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. Presenter Michael Guerin bring key highlights and interviews throughout the day, as well as a Preview Show which commences today at 11:30AM (NZT).