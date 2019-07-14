Copain du Cedre and Balbir win in France

July 12, 2019 - Friday’s Quinte+ race was the Prix du Sap (purse 32,000€, 2750 meters distance handicap, 15 harness racing starters) at Cabourg.

The 1.14.2kr timed victory went to 12/1 Copain du Cedre (7g Orlando Vici ) with David Thomain up.

The winner recorded his seventh career win in 44 outings now for 109,550€ earned.

15/1 Boxeur des Baux (8g Lilium Madrik ) was second with Paul Philippe Ploquin aboard and 9/2 odds Carioca de Lou (7g Jag de Bellouet ) was third for Leo Abrivard.

50/1 Be Good and 17/1 Brihana completed the top five finishers and set up a sole Q+ winning ticket and payoff of 394,889.80€.

The Q+ pool was 3,754,008€ and total wagered on the race exceeded 7,774,000€.

Copain du Cedre

The top race of the day was the GP de la Ville de Cagnes-Sur-Mer (purse 66,000€, 2925 meters, seven International starters).

The 4/5 favorite Balbir (8g Ganymede -Manzir) prevailed timed in 1.16.2kr with Mickael Cormy the driver/trainer for Ecurie du Vieux Chene.

Balbir won for the 29th time in a 69-race career and increased his life earnings to 715,930€.

1.9/1 Bahia Quesnot (8f Scipion du Goutier ) was second for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa and 18/1 Creative Castelets (7f Pomerol de Laumac ) took third for J.Ch. Feron.

Baldi Star and Colonel Bond were next to the line.

Balbir

On the undercard at CSM was the Prix de la Promenade de la Plage (purse 39,000€, 2925 meters, 15 starters) and the 1.15.1kr timed victory went to 20/1 Carlo de Carsi (7g Ismael du Pont ) with Pierre Vercruysse up for trainer Laurent Gout and owner Gilles Baubier Canarelli.

Carlo won for the ninth time in 50 lifetime starts, now for 300,750€ earned.

4.1/1 Diadam Atout (6m Timoko ) was second for Christophe Martens and 7.4/1 American Dollar (9m Rocklyn ) was third with Laurent Guy Richard aboard.

Carlo de Carsi

Thomas H. Hicks