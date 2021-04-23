Copy That holds on to win Taylor Mile

Classy pacer Copy That has added a Group One to his harness racing CV by winning tonights $89,300 Dawson Harford LTD 2021 Taylor Mile Mobile Pace for trainer Ray Green.

After having to work hard to find the early lead Copy That had pressure for most of the race from the iron horse Bad To The Bone who had his head in front for much of the race.

After fending off the attack, Copy That manged to find a bit more energy close to the line holding out Bad To The Bone by 1/2 a neck with a further 1/2 length away to Steel The Show who fought on well for third after trailing.

"He missed a bit of racing due to Covid so it was good to get a Group One with him because he deserves it," said winning driver Maurice McKendry.

Copy That ( American Ideal - Lively Nights) paced the mile in 1-54.5 in the slushy conditions with a quick last 800m run in 55.3 and last 400m in 26.7 seconds.

Copy That winning tonights Taylor Mile

Ealier in the night Sundees Son beat a strong field of trotters to claim the Group One H R Fisken & Sons 2021 Anzac Cup in the hands of John Dunn.

It was a good win for Sundees Son ( Majestic Son - Stardon) as he trotted the 2200m distance in 2-41.3 on the slushy track which was the fastest winning time in the history of the race.

Sundees Son winning the Anzac Cup

View the full results from Alexandra Park!