Day At The Track

Copy That too good in 'The Founders Cup'

10:00 PM 26 Feb 2021 NZDT
Exciting harness racing pacer Copy That proved he was back to his scintillating best by taking out the (Gr3) Lincoln Farms 'The Founders Cup' at Alexandra Park this evening.

Blasting to the early lead, Copy That never looked in any danger of defeat crusing to the line to win by more than a length and still under a powerful grip from driver Maurice McKendry.

"He has come back really great," McKendry said after the race.

"Since his break I think he has improved a bit.

"He did it really easy tonight so all going well for the future," he said.

Trained by master trainer Ray Green, Copy That (American Ideal - Lively Nights) paced the mobile 2200m in 2:40.7, with a closing 800m in 55.6 and 400m in 26.4. Christianshavtime stuck on well for second and ex-southerner Spirit Of St Louis battled on for third.

Earlier in the night Bettor's Delight filly Bettor Twist again showed her staying qualities by poking her nose out at the right time to down a good field in the (Gr2) Peter Breckon Memorial Caduceus Club Stakes.

After sitting parked for the last lap Bettor Twist (Bettor's Delight - Twist And Twirl) got the better of the leader La Rosa right on the line in the mobile 2200m event.

Bettor Twist paced the mobile 2200m in 2-40.9 with a closing 800m in 55.8 and 400m in 27.4. 

The Mark Jones trained La Rosa stuck on well after leading and Darling Me rattled home late for third.

Harnesslink Media

