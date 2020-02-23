Day At The Track

Cordina Chariots of Fire a beaut

02:26 AM 23 Feb 2020 NZDT
Lochinvar Art and Trainer-Driver David Moran,Harness racing
Lochinvar Art and Trainer-Driver David Moran
Club Menangle

A SHARE of history awaits outstanding pacer Lochinvar Art.

Thanks to his victory in tonight's Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire at Club Menangle, Lochinvar Art received a 'golden ticket' into the $1million Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

The southern hemisphere's premier speed test, the Miracle Mile is programmed to be run around the 1400-metre circuit on March 7.

With trainer David Moran declaring the invite to Australasia's richest race will be accepted, the four-year-old will be aiming to become just the second pacer to secure the two premier events in the same season.

Former boom gelding Have Faith In Me became the only performer to achieve the feat in 2016.

"We will definitely be starting him in the Miracle Mile," Moran said. "It's not often you get a chance to compete in a $1million event.

"He was sensational tonight and deserves a shot at the big one."

Driven by Moran, Lochinvar Art occupied the 'death seat' before staving off a determined Self Assured to score by a head, with Max Delight five-and-a-half metres away third.

By covering the mile in 1:50.1 Lochinvar Art became the second pacer to gain passage into the Miracle Mile.

Majordan was the first offered a berth in the Grand Circuit event thanks to his triumph in last night's Newcastle Mile.

With Todd McCarthy holding the reins, the Kevin Pizzuto-trained speedster stopped the clock in a track record 1:50.7.

The balance of the Miracle Mile field will be determined via next Saturday night's Group One Schweppes and Allied Express Sprints at Club Menangle.

 

Club Menangle

