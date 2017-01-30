Day At The Track

Corona de Joudes wins Prix Offshore Dream

06:27 AM 30 Jan 2017 NZDT
Thierry Duvaldestin
Thierry Duvaldestin

January 28, 2017 - The Prix d’Amerique harness racing weekend is underway today with an excellent program at Vincennes.

The opening Prix Offshore Dream (monte, purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 13 European starters), named after the former Prix d’Amerique winner, went to 2.4/1 Corona de Joudes (5f  Saxo de Vandel-Java de Joudes) with David Thomain aboard. Thierry Duvaldestin trains for Ecurie La Tour de Vandel.

Pierre Levesque, trainer of Offshore Dream, awarded the trophy.

Race time was 1.15.1kr. Second was 2.9/1 Candie d’Atout (5f Magnificent Rodney-Licorne d’Atout) for Matthieu Abrivard, also trainer, and third was earned by 16.2/1 Cenora (5f Blue Dream-Nalara) with Mathieu Mottier up for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier.

The Prix de Paray-Le-Monial (monte, purse €55,000, 2175 meters, 13 European starters) went to the impressive 1.12.9kr clocked and 4.7/1 odds Bahamas (6m Goetmals Wood-Pin Up de la Loge). Alexandre Abrivard teamed the L.Cl. Abrivard trainee that is owned by Marquise de Moratella. 16.2/1 Silverado Lux (6g Amigo Hall-Mabelle As) was second for Anthony Barrier, trainer Holger K. Ehlert and Scuderia Fast Horse SRL. 4.6/1 Butch Cassidy (6g Forst de Retz-Pale de Retz) took third for Franck Nivard and owner/trainer Joel Van Eeckhaute.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Includes Video
