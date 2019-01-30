Ontario tracks announce new owner condition

January 29, 2019 - A group of Ontario's signature race tracks - Flamboro Downs, Georgian Downs, Grand River Raceway and The Raceway at Western Fair District - have jointly announced a new ownership integrity stakes condition which will take effect on February 15, 2019 and will apply to some of the province's most high profile races.

Those races include the Confederation Cup, Earl Rowe Memorial, Battle of Waterloo, Battle of the Belles and Camluck Classic, all administered by the Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) which implemented a similar stakes condition on January 1st of this year.

The new stakes condition, which has received the approval of both the AGCO and COSA, is listed below in its entirety:

The Tracks

Any owner who participates in an added money or invitational event with a purse greater than $50,000 and administered by Woodbine Entertainment Group on behalf of Flamboro Downs, Georgian Downs, The Raceway at Western Fair District, and/or Grand River Raceway with a trainer who has an outstanding Class 1, Class 2 or TC02 positive test under appeal in any jurisdiction, shall be ineligible to participate as an owner in any of the below added money or invitational events for 12 months following the trainer's conviction, if such trainer is later found guilty relating to the Class 1, Class 2 or TC02 positive test. (The above condition is only applicable to a positive test occurring on or after February 15, 2019.)

The Races

Confederation Cup conducted at Flamboro Downs

Earl Rowe conducted at Georgian Downs

Camluck Classic conducted at the Raceway at Western Fair District

Battle of Waterloo conducted at Grand River Raceway

Battle of the Belles conducted at Grand River Raceway

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment





