Jody Jamieson talks drivers' tournament & hockey

Jody Jamieson kisses the trophy cup with second place finisher John Campbell (left) and third place finisher Sylvain Filion looking on at H3R in 2016.

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - This Sunday afternoon, harness racing driver Jody Jamieson will be at the Hippodrome 3R racetrack, defending his title in the second annual All-Star Drivers Tournament.

There will be eight championship races featuring the sports top drivers in races 2 through 9. First race post time is 12:30 pm.

Jamieson will be joined by Grand Circuit Champion, Yannick Gingras, Hall of Famer David Miller, Trois-Rivieres native, Daniel Dube, the return after 20 years of Stephane Bouchard, Canada's leading driver the past two years, Sylvain Filion, 2016 Trotting Triple Crown winning driver, Scott Zeron, and the current leading money winning driver in Canada, Louis-Philippe Roy.

"First off," Jamieson said. "I am tremendously grateful to be invited back to come back to Trois-Rivieres. The last couple of times I have been there it's been first class. They give me the best horses to drive, which I appreciate." (Jody won the last two tournaments at H3R)

"I hope that trend continues," Jamieson explained. "because I'm going against some of the best drivers in the world."

Last year Jamieson was the only driver to score points in all eight championship races that lead to his triumph over Sylvain Filion and John Campbell.

"That's part of racing.," Jamieson said. "In order to get money or points, you have to finish in at least the top five every race. I've always prided myself on putting horses in the right spot so they can earn money or get the most points they can for me."

How does Jody Jamieson feel, going into this Sunday's tournament?

"I don't know if I am in the best of shape," Jamieson admitted, "but I'm feeling really good.

"I'm pumped for this weekend," He stated. "I'm driving, in my opinion, the best I have driven in a while. My confidence in the sulky has all to do with the horses I am driving. I have been fortunate recently to drive some really good horses and helps build up your confidence."

Jamieson also flecked on the "new kids on the block" in the tournament, Scott Zeron (28) and Louis-Philippe Roy (27).

"I have raced against Scotty his whole career," Jamieson said. "He is a very tough, good young driver. He's going to have a great career, actually he has already won the trotting triple crown last year. He comes from a great family in racing, just as I have and he will be, if not already, a great driver.

"This Louis-Philippe Roy sorta came out of nowhere," Jamieson added. "He raced a little in PEI last year for Old Home Week. I was kinda surprised to see him there and I did not know he had driven there in the past in some overnights.

"I didn't realize he was friends with some of the great trainers and drivers in our sport," Jamieson said. "and he has really taken off after winning the Gold Cup and Saucer last year.

"He's a force to be reckoned with," Jamieson added. "Given time he is another kid whose career has taken off extremely fast and he has already done a great job for the people he races for."

Aside from harness racing, Jody Jamieson's other sporting passion is hockey. And he has always been outspoken about the Montreal Canadian's, even when being interviewed in the winner's circle at H3R a few times. And he spoke about the Canadian's.

"It's typical of the Montreal Canadian's trading their best players away." Jamieson said. "They let on that they want to win the Cup every year, but they keep making mistakes like trading away P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber. He was the only reason I tuned into the Canadian's games. To see what P.K. was up to and to watch the English commercials.

"Now you see what P.J. has done to help the Predators. They are going for the Stanley Cup. I might even see if I can get a Predators tee-shirt to wear up there Sunday, just for the kicks." Jamieson laughed.

It will be interesting to see what Jody Jamieson has to say in the winner's circle this Sunday at H3R, harness racing or hockey wise.