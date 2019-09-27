Coulter award for Harnesslink scribe

Harnesslink journalist Terry Gange has been named a winner of this year's Australian Harness Racing Media Awards.

The Joseph Coulter Media Awards recognise the best of the year's industry coverage and promotion.

Gange received the Graham Goffin Memorial Award for Best Regional Story for "Elusive reward after 173 attempts", about Victorian horseman Ken Browne, who drove his first winner just short of his 67th birthday.

Gange, a passionate owner-trainer himself, followed his late father Keith into the sport. He combined part-time harness racing with a full-time career as a journalist, working for the Mildura-based Sunraysia Daily newspaper and as a freelance writer for the Melbourne Age and other metropolitan media outlets and harness racing publications.

He's now one of several Australian writers for Harnesslink, which is the world's biggest online harness racing news portal.

Gange's Harnesslink stories typically focus on the lesser-lights of harness racing across regional Australia and their colourful stories reflect a passion and dedication to the sport equal to many of the higher-profile bigger players.

Other winners of the Joseph Coulter Media Awards are:

JOSEPH COULTER BEST NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR

'Pizzuto and Tiger Tara cheat death for Inter Dominion shot' - Chris Roots - Sydney Morning Herald

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD - BEST FEATURE ARTICLE

'An Ornament to the Game' - Duncan Dornauf - Tasracing, Harness Racing Weekly & National Trotguide

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD - BEST REGIONAL STORY

'Elusive reward after 173 attempts' - Terry Gange - Harnesslink

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD - BEST HISTORICAL FEATURE

'Bendigo Memorabilia, a gateway to John Phyland's story, From Sheep to Stallions' - Noel Ridge - thetrots.com.au

BEST PUBLISHED ACTION OR STILL PHOTOGRAPH

'The Gentle Giant' - Ashlea Brennan (pictured)

Special Commendations:

'In The Wet' - Scott Hamilton

'Enjoying A Splash' - Stacey Lear

BEST RADIO FEATURE TO AIR

'Carrick Cup Day Coverage' - Duncan Dornauf, David Moohr - City Park Radio

BEST TELEVISON/VIDEO/FILM FEATURE TO AIR

'Girl Power' - Louise Ford - Crocmedia

AWARD OF MERIT FOR DEMONSTRATED EXCELLENCE IN PROMOTION

'Gloucester Park Coverage' - Hamilton Content Creators

AWARD OF MERIT FOR DEMONSTRATED EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE & INNOVATION

Paul Campbell