Countdown to Big M's big stakes

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The final major date for big-time stakes racing in 2019 on the harness racing calendar is just nine days away as the sport's top venue, the Meadowlands Racetrack, will host eight events certain to have impact on many divisional honors - as well as Horse of the Year - on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The lineup on Fall Final Four/TVG Finals Night is a stacked one. The four events for 2-year-olds are the $505,050 Valley Victory for trotting colts and geldings, $475,100 Goldsmith Maid for trotting fillies, $401,850 Governor's Cup for pacing colts and geldings and $411,000 Three Diamonds for pacing fillies.

In addition, some of the sport's biggest names will be on the track in four TVG Finals. They include the $350,000 Open Pace, $175,000 Mares Pace, $350,000 Open Trot and $175,000 Mares Trot. Two of the stars expected to compete are presumptive Horse of the Year front-runner Shartin N (Mares Pace) and the top horse in training right now - the great mare Manchego - who is likely to get an invitation to the Open Trot as she seeks a seventh straight score in her quest to beat the boys.

Purses for the eight races total $2,843,000.

Not only will there be plenty of action on the track, but there will be off it as well. There will be a special early post time of 7 p.m. and they'll also be an enhanced wagering menu, which includes:

20-cent Survivor Pick-6 (Races 1-6)

$40,000 guaranteed 50-cent Pick-5 (Races 3-7)

$75,000 guaranteed 50-cent Pick-4 (Races 8-11)

Rolling Pick-3s

"All of us at the Meadowlands are looking forward to Fall Final Four/TVG Finals Night," said Meadowlands' Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. "Our loyal fans are sure to enjoy our expanded wagering menu on what promises a spectacular card of racing, where divisional honors and Horse of the Year will be decided on the track. In addition, we'll expand our simulcast presence by adding Gabe Prewitt of Pompano Park and the Red Mile and Ft. Erie Racetrack's Ashley Mailloux, who has also done work for TVG, the Breeders' Cup and 'Post Time with Mike and Mike' to our TV team that night."

BUILD YOUR BANKROLL: This weekend, the Big M will have its usual live race cards on Friday (Nov. 15) and Saturday (Nov. 16), with post time at 7:15 p.m.

Faithful players will have plenty of opportunities to hit big throughout the 26-race weekend, as 17 of the races will have full 10-horse fields, while six others will have nine behind the gate. The three remaining races will have eight-horse fields.

The average field size, assuming there are no scratches, will be 9.54 horses per race.

BUILD YOUR HAND: "Free Poker Fridays" at the Big M continue Nov. 15. The event, which is sponsored by World Free Poker, begins trackside at 7 p.m. Players must be 21 years of age.

GOBBLE, GOBBLE: On Saturday (Nov. 16), enter to win one of 25 vouchers (worth $20) to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Entry forms will be in the live racing program.

TOYS FOR TOTS: Come on out to the track on Monday, Dec. 2 and bring an unwrapped toy for a child at Harlem Grown. Not only will you help a youngster have a happy holiday, but you will also get to greet New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa - the honorary Captain of the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign - as the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Annual Holiday Toy Drive Reception takes place at the Meadowlands.

FOX5 sportscaster Tina Cervasio will host the event, where some of Enunwa's Jets teammates are expected to attend.

For those who cannot make it but would like to help, they can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the track between Friday (Nov. 15) and the night of the event.

MORE ACTION: In addition to the world's best harness racing, Big M fans can also bet all NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball and football games in the track's FanDuel Sportsbook.

This weekend's local gridiron action finds the Jets traveling to take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday (Nov. 17) at 1 p.m. while the Giants have a bye week.