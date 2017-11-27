Day At The Track

€100,000 Prix de Chenoncaux at Vincennes

November 27, 2017
November 25, 2017 - 7.7/1 Coup Droit (5f Prodigious-Saint Leonard) won Saturday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Prix de Chenoncaux (purse €100,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) timed in 1.13.2kr for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and owner Stall Why Not (Holland).

The 7/10 favorite Cardin de l’Eclair (5g Jet Fortuna-Noce Joyeuse) was second for driver Tony LeBeller. 19/1 Clarck Sotho (5g Oiseau de Feux-Mocanda) took third for Anthony Barrier.

The day’s Q+ was the Prix de Bagnoles de l’Orne (purse €85,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) went to 3/5 favorite Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta-Nuance Barbes) reined by Charles J. Bigeon and timed in 1.13kr. Christian Bigeon trains the winner for owner Andre Francis Bigeon.

32/1 Unbridled Charm (9m Password-Intense Action) and driver Jean Philippe Dubois took second, that one owned by his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trained by Philippe Moulin. Third was 5.4/1 Avenir de Blay (7g Hooper-Mirabelle de Blay) handled by breeder/owner/trainer Tony LeBeller.

The Vincennes program also showcased a victory by 5.6/1 Barrio Josselyn (6m Scipion du Goutier-Pika Josselyn) in the Prix de Quimper (purse €90,000, 2850 meters, 10 starters). Jean Michel Bazire trains and drove this winner for Mme. Roffi-Urano. 62/1 Beaute de Bailly (6f Vivaldi de Chenu) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and third was 5/1 El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo-El  Mistress Leena).

This day at Solvalla also included several undercard interesting winners. These included 2.7/1 Vasterboonthenews (9g Credit Winner-Sandra Dima-Alf Palema) in the Konung Carl XVI for 250,000SEK to the winner. Orjan Kihlsrom drove the winner for trainer Lars Brindebourg. Race time was 1.11.5kr over 2140 meters autostart. Poochai and Dante Boko were second and third.

The V75 Silver (220,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart) went to 1.12.2kr timed Cab Hornline (6g San Pellagrino-Perle Mauritius-Hermes de Pericard), his third straight victory. Per Lennartsson trains and drive the 3.5/1 winner as the pair bested Officer CD and Springover.

