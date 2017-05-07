Day At The Track

€120,000 Gr. II Prix Albert Demarq

11:21 AM 07 May 2017 NZST
Coup de Poker with breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier
May 6, 2017 - The Groupe II Prix Albert Demarq at Vincennes (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) for five year-old males went to 23/1 Coup de Poker (5m Coktail Jet-Tacticienne) that held by a nose for harness racing breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier.

Timed in 1.15kr this front ending colt just held off Bold Eagle’s brother Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) reined by Franck Nivard for Sebastien Guarato, trainer for Pierre Pilarski. Jean-Etienne Dubois bred this one that was off at 3/1, and this colt came from last to almost first with a superb finishing charge. 11/1 Caid Grif (5m Password-Savane Griff) was third for Matthieu Mottier, trainer Guarato and Ecurie Griff, the breeder/owner. 3/5 favorite Cyprien des Bordes was fourth. The Gallier family was very happy!!!

The Prix Rouerque (purse €72,000, 2100 meters, 16 European starters) went to 1.11.8kr timed Vanille du Dollar (8f Magnificent Rodney-Magalie du Dollar) reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Sylvain Roger and Ecurie la Petteviniere. This 3.3/1 second choice narrowly bested 6./1 Super Ariel (8f Super Arnie-Orika Lep) with Gabriel Gelormini the pilot. Third was 24/1 Univers de Daidou (9g Jag de Bellouet-L’Absinthe) with trainer Thierry Duvaldestin aboard. 2.6/1 favorite Unbridled Charm (9m Password-Intense Action) gamely held fourth for Jean-Philippe Dubois and setting quick fractions.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

