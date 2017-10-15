First millionaire for Rock N Roll Heaven

Sassa Hanover hangs on to win the $120,000 Courageous Lady

A festive and well-attended harness racing evening was made even better for the Burke Racing Stable, Panhellenic Stable, Weaver Bruscemi and Lawrence Karr, when their horse Sassa Hanover won the $120,000 Courageous Lady at Northfield Park.

Trained by Ron Burke and driven by North America's leading money-winning driver, Yannick Gingras, Sassa Hanover prevailed in 1:52.1, a stake and track record performance for three-year-old filly pacers.

After blasting off the gate and pressing to get the lead through a :26 opening quarter on a sloppy track, Sassa Hanvoer led unchallenged through middle fractions of :55 and 1:23.2. Turning for home Gingras enjoyed a 2-1/2 length lead but hung on by only a head over hard-charging Bettor N Better (Tim Tetrick).

"I thought she (Bettor N Better) got me in the last step," said Gingras. "Sassa had to work very hard to get on top. She was tired but did everything she could to find the wire a winner."

Sassa Hanover ( Rock N Roll Heaven - Sayo Hanover - Allamerican Native ) now has 16 wins in 34 lifetime starts.

Friday's victory increased her career bankroll to $1,008,469.

She went to post as the bettors' choice and returned $3.60 to win.

Completing the field were Bettor N Better, Southwind Roulette, Somewhere Sweet, Purrfect Bags, Luck Be A Lindy, Triple V Hanover and Band Of Angels.

Sassa Hanover

$10,651.90 Carryover Sparks $40,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 Total Pool Sunday at Northfield Park

Northfield Park is announcing the addition of a $40,000 Pick-5 total pool guarantee to Sunday’s (November 29) program.

Beginning in Race 3, the $40,000 Pick-5 guaranteed total pool includes a carryover of $10,651.90.

Northfield’s Pick 5, Pick 4 and the Pick 3’s offer a reduced takeout rate of just 14 percent.

Sunday’s post time is 6:00 p.m.