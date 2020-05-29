Court commencing final NZ stint

Joshua Smith, Harness News Desk

Trainer Paul Court is counting down the days until he and his family make the move to his wife Chantelle’s homeland, Canada.

While Court previously trained in North America, he is electing to put a hold on his training career and devote more time to his family.

“Training in Canada was good, I really enjoyed it,” Court said. “But I am getting out of racing to spend more time with the family.

“Everything revolves around the horses and it’s hard to get away and spend any time with the kids. So for once I am going to put the family first and go from there.

“I have a business idea I wouldn’t mind looking into, but I have got to get over a couple of hurdles first and then look towards that.”

Court will see out the season in New Zealand and his family is set to fly out to Canada in August.

“We just changed our tickets to accommodate what is happening in the world (COVID-19), so we are all still go,” Court said. “We just have to go through Los Angeles, that’s all.”

While Court’s future lies beyond harness racing, he is looking forward to commencing his final stint as a trainer at Addington this week.

The West Melton horseman will have a handful of runners at the Christchurch track on Friday night and he has been happy with their progress of late.

Seven-win entires Mongolian Calvary and Cast No Shadow will line-up in the Dunstan Athlete Mobile Pace (1980m) and Court said he can’t split the pair heading into Friday.

“They have been trialling really good and hitting the line well,” Court said. “I would like to think we are a bit of chance.

“There is not much between them and they have been like that all the way through.

“Their trials have been really good. Their first one was just a quiet one where they sat in behind and then we let them run up the straight a bit the other day and they hit the line really nicely, so that’s encouraging.”

Last-start winner Under Wraps will contest the Dunstan Trifecta Oil Mobile Pace (1980m) and Court said he trialled a lot better than his fourth and fifth-placed results have shown this month.

“He has been trialling a lot better than what his trial form says,” Court said. “Both trials he has been in they have run along a bit and have run good times.

“He has been progressing well.”

Fiery Reactor will be out to try and record his maiden victory in the Dunstan Muscle’n Shine Mobile Pace (1980m).

“He has had the one trial and he trialled well the other day. He shouldn’t be too far away on Friday,” Court said.

Three-year-old filly Summerpants will be on debut in the Dunstan Sweetmix Mobile Pace (1980m), although Court has reserved expectations heading into Friday.

“She is a handy enough horse,” Court said. “Her first trial was nice, she ran third, and her second trial they really ran along and were spread out like browns cows, she was in the back half of the field and that is where she stayed.

“But I am happy enough with her progress, but she’s no star.”

Court will cap the night with Gilligans Island and Tom Martin in the Equifibre Mobile Pace (1980m).

“Gilligan’s Island trialled well the other day, he ran fourth. Tom Martin he ran fifth, but he got pretty keen in the running, so I have taken the blinds off him and hopefully he relaxes.”