Courtly Choice's first foal arrives

On Monday, January 25th at 1:15 am, the first known harness racing foal sired by Courtly Choice , p, 2, 1:53.1h; 3, 1:47.1 ($1,345,754), was born.

The foal, a colt, was born at Winbak Farm of Maryland in Chesapeake City.

"The colt appears to be the complete package and is noticeably good looking," said Garrett Bell, Winbak Farm General Manager. "With a pedigree like his, we expect him to be among the elite when he is old enough to race."