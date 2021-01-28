Courtly Choice's first foal arrives

The dam of the colt is Spring Break, p, 2, 1:57.4h; 3, 1:50.3z ($787,057), who won 39 races before retiring. She is the dam of Bettor Than Spring, p, 3, 1:52.1f; 1:51.2h -'20 ($266,604), and Tuxedo Bay, p, 2, 1:54.4s; 3, 1:53.1s; 1:50 -'19 ($168,030).
Courtly Choice stands his second season in 2021 at Winbak Farm of New York.
"With Courtly Choice being a Winbak Farm graduate himself, we can't help but be thrilled that his first foals are foaling this year," said Bell. "Actually, Spring Break was a Winbak Farm graduate as well, so this colt is extra special already."
