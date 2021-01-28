Day At The Track

Courtly Choice's first foal arrives

12:00 AM 28 Jan 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Courtly Choice - Spring Break colt
Courtly Choice - Spring Break colt
On Monday, January 25th at 1:15 am, the first known harness racing foal sired by Courtly Choice, p, 2, 1:53.1h; 3, 1:47.1 ($1,345,754), was born.
 
The foal, a colt, was born at Winbak Farm of Maryland in Chesapeake City.
 
"The colt appears to be the complete package and is noticeably good looking," said Garrett Bell, Winbak Farm General Manager. "With a pedigree like his, we expect him to be among the elite when he is old enough to race."

The dam of the colt is Spring Break, p, 2, 1:57.4h; 3, 1:50.3z ($787,057), who won 39 races before retiring. She is the dam of Bettor Than Spring, p, 3, 1:52.1f; 1:51.2h -'20 ($266,604), and Tuxedo Bay, p, 2, 1:54.4s; 3, 1:53.1s; 1:50 -'19 ($168,030).

Courtly Choice stands his second season in 2021 at Winbak Farm of New York.

"With Courtly Choice being a Winbak Farm graduate himself, we can't help but be thrilled that his first foals are foaling this year," said Bell. "Actually, Spring Break was a Winbak Farm graduate as well, so this colt is extra special already."

For more information on Courtly Choice, please visit www.winbakfarm.com. For any breeding-related questions, please call Winbak Farm of New York at 845.778.5421 or email stallions@winbakfarm.com.

"As Winbak Farm foals arrive, their foal pictures will be posted on the Winbak Farm Facebook Page and we encourage followers to submit their name ideas," said Bell. "We would also love clients to email pictures of their Winbak Farm-sired foals to stallions@winbakfarm.com so we can share them on social media."

Elizabeth Cheesman

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Weathering (snow) storms with a smile
28-Jan-2021 06:01 AM NZDT
A little is a lot for Pinske Stables
28-Jan-2021 06:01 AM NZDT
Tempus Seelster pulls off 28 to 1 Stunner
28-Jan-2021 02:01 AM NZDT
Running Aces gearing up for 14th Season
28-Jan-2021 02:01 AM NZDT
Blooded Horse supplemental entries
28-Jan-2021 01:01 AM NZDT
First Hanover foal by Greenshoe
28-Jan-2021 01:01 AM NZDT
Courtly Choice's first foal arrives
28-Jan-2021 00:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News