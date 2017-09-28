Cox finally gets 500

Jonny Cox became the latest driver to win 500 races when he drove Rah De Rah which he also trains, to success in the Auckland Reactor At Alabar Mobile Pace at Winton today.

He'd been sitting on 499 wins since June.

"I wasn't too worry about it really. It was good to get it and move on," he said after the race.

His first winner came on the Winton track almost fifteen years ago to the day when he reined the Tony Barron trained Godet to win.

He compared the way races are driven these days to when he first started driving in 2002.

"You used to be able to sit back and roar home and pick them up. Now they're running faster times and are faster off the front. You definitely need to be a lot handier these days."



Win number 500 for Jonny Cox - Photo Bruce Stewart

The former Southland driver has slowly migrated north. He was based out of Otago for a while and in recent years has worked for a number of Canterbury trainers. Up until this month he was working for Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen.

He's also trained a small team of his own in the region.

"Happy to be a part of it (Canterbury Racing Scene). That's where it's at really. I've picked up some nice drives and had some good owners up there that have looked after me."

He rates the Dominion Handicap win on Jaccka Justy in 2014 as the highlight of his driving career.

"I don't think I can top that."

Recently Cox became Tim Butt's new training partner in New Zealand as Butt looks to concentrate more on his Australian stable.

"It's exciting and a new challenge. Tim has taken some nice horses to Australia but has left some nice ones here as well."

Cox was Southland Junior Driver of the Year in 2005 with 40 wins and again in 2006 with 33 wins. He was also New Zealand's leading junior driver in 2005.

He rates Jasmyn's Gift, Lets Get Serious and Classic Cullen as some of the nicest horses he's driven outside of Jaccka Justy.

Later in the today's programme Cox drove the Brett Gray trained Jen Jaccka to win the Phillips Horse Transport Handicap Trot. Cox has a long association with Charlie and Ailsa Smaill who own Jen Jaccka, and has driven many of their horses over the years.



Winning in New Zealand record time - Jen Jaccka - Photo Bruce Stewart

Cox took the short way home in the race, and the six year old mare won easily by two and a quarter lengths in a new track, Southland and New Zealand record time of 3-00.9 for the 2400 metre stand. The previous track records were held by Spotlight The Valley (mares- 3-02.1), Santorini Sunset (open - 3-02.8) and the New Zealand record (mares) was held by her half-sister Jess Jaccka (3-01.9).



Bruce Stewart

Southland Harness Racing

