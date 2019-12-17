Day At The Track

Cracker Hill resumes with a win

09:00 AM 17 Dec 2019 NZDT
Cracker Hill stretching out at the finish line,Harness racing
Bruce Stewart photo

Quality young trotter Cracker Hill made easy work of ten rivals when he returned to racing at Winton today (Sunday).

Today trainer driver Brad Williamson decided to race the Muscle Hill gelding without the blinds.

“Look, he’s not as sharp with the blinds off but I just wanted to give him a quieter first up run. It was good the way it worked out today as it was a sit and run home experience for him. I was over the moon with how it all worked out,” Williamson said after the run.

After sitting back early Williamson had to weave a path through some breaking horses at the top of the straight but the horse let down nicely and trotted to the finish line to win by one and a half lengths.

“He knocked off when he got to the front and was having a good look around but he’s trotted 1-58 in the slush so it was a pretty nice run really.”

The time of 1-58.9 was a new track record erasing Jaccka Josh’s 2017 record of 2-02.3. Cracker Hill also holds the 1609 stand record on the Central Southland Raceway which he recorded on debut as a two year old last season.

“I was going to bring him here next week for the Gold Chip Final but in light of my suspension last night I’m not sure. I’ll have to discuss with the owners as to who we are going to use as a replacement driver.”


Winning connections                               – Photo Bruce Stewart

Williamson was suspended for over use of the whip whilst driving Majestic Man to run second in the Interdominion Trotters Grand Final in Auckland last night.

“He’d (Majestic Man) gone a great race. Everything worked out perfectly in the run but at the top of the straight he just wanted to run out. I had problems getting him into the passing lane and he never really got straightened up until it was too late. If he had balanced up at the top of the straight and got out I think he could have come down the outside and got over the top of them. Every race he’s had on that track he’s run out coming up the straight.”

 

Bruce Stewart

