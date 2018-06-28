Craven confirms winter campaign

Talented three-year-old filly My Harmony Blue has earned herself a trip away.

And she’s headed north to be part of the Brisbane winter carnival at Albion Park which will officially be staged on July 7, 14 & 21.

The former New Zealand pacer made it three straight victories with a stylish all the way triumph in the Ray Martin Memorial at Stawell yesterday (Wednesday).

Prepared by skilled horseman Mattie Craven, connections have confirmed plans to tackle both the Gr.3 $30,540 South East Oaks (July 7) followed by the Gr.2 $75,540 Queensland Oaks the following week.

“Her recent form surge warrants a trip away where she will take some classy rivals but the prize money is hard to ignore. When fillies are in form like she is, you must make the most of your opportunities and we think she will acquit herself well.” Craven said.

The Betterthancheddar filly has performed consistently since arriving on Australian soil with three victories and five minor placings from 12 starts to date.

Four starts ago, My Harmony Blue ran the richly talented Nostra Villa to a close second at TABCORP Park, Melton in slick time.

Her hat-trick of victories has come via Ballarat, Maryborough and Stawell.

“We purchased this filly with Oaks classics in mind; she probably wasn’t at her best for the Victoria Oaks earlier this season but still performed well in her qualifying heat when fifth behind the freakish Shez All Rock.

“Over time she has got stronger and her confidence has definitely grown as a result of her recent success, the Queensland campaign comes at a good time to give her another chance of winning a quality event.

“Obviously the local fillies look fairly strong plus the Redcliffe Oaks winner Sociable also looks pretty smart but I think my filly will prove competitive. Here’s hoping for some luck with draws.”

Craven is no stranger to Brisbane after campaigning here two years ago with the likes of Kimani, Im Wrongly Accused and Roy George.

The Ecklin South based horseman is also planning on bringing north several others from his stable north including smart three-year-old Master Moonlite and the talented trotter Our Dreamlover.

Master Moonlite would tackle the Gr.2 $75,540 Queensland Derby on July 21 as long as he gets through the current Vicbred series in good order while the revamped trotting features make appeal for Our Dreamlover.

“We haven’t made a firm decision with Master Moonlite just yet, we will in the next couple of days though. We’ll reassess after the weekend after he cone tested his semi-final at Melton.

“The trotting features make strong appeal and I’m keen to bring north Our Dreamlover, I think he’ll be ok in those races.”

Our Dreamlover resumes at Kilmore this Saturday night in the Robert Knight Memorial Trot and will start from gate six in the 2180m mobile event.

The Love You gelding has won 14 of his 46 starts to date.