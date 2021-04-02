Craven is chipper as champ returns

Plans for a Queensland winter campaign with crack square-gaiter Pink Galahs and his talented stablemate pacer Kowalski Analysis are just two of the reasons for Western Victorian harness racing trainer Mattie Craven’s upbeat outlook at the moment.

Craven’s team, based on Ecklin South, near Terang, has been ticking along okay, but by the trainer’s own admission, things have been a little quieter than usual.

“We put a few out at the start of the year, but it’s all about to start picking up. There’s now 30 in work and we have nearly a dozen unraced two and three-year-olds being put through their paces,” he said.

“In addition, there’s probably another 10 youngsters waiting to come in so there’s busy times ahead.”

Craven also been on the road visiting a number of top studs in recent weeks, casting an eye over yearlings due to go under the hammer at the coming Nutrien Equine Sales at Oaklands Junction, Melbourne, on April 11 and 12.

He’s hoping to attract new owners to the stable by offering small shares in any yearlings purchased at the coming sales.

“We’re finding that two and five percent shares in perhaps two or three horses is a great way for new owners to get into the industry,” Craven said.

“They normally wouldn’t be able to afford a horse of the quality we’re targeting, but they have a lot of fun and with a bit of luck some of those small owners could one day become a big owner and enjoy the success everyone’s after.

“Regardless, though, during the COVID-19 pandemic last year those small shareholders played a big part in getting us through what was an enormously difficult time. They really made it possible for us to keep going, so they’re all an important part of what we do.”

On the racing front, for a “quieter than usual” time, things haven’t been too bad.

Keeping the flag flying recently have been Itzamajorsurprise ( Art Majo r-Itz Nosurprisesthere) and Helgart ( Art Major -Heavenly Bread).

Bay mare Helgart won two races in 24 hours when driven by Craven’s partner Sofia Arvidsson. The pair scored at Melton and then repeated the dose at Ballarat.

“She is one that’s raced by a big number of our stable clients and she’s now won three races from about a dozen starts,” Craven said.

“Itzamajorsurprise also got the money at Ballarat and she is a nice earner with a lot of promise. She raced consistently through the Sires and Breeders Crown and we threw her out for a good spell,” he said.

“I think she has the ability to pinch a race at Melton one day. She was bred and is owned by Tony and Pam Coniglio, who love the sport.”

Watch the race replay click here!

Undoubtedly, though, it’s the update on stable superstar filly Pink Galahs and talented pacer Kowalski Analysis that will warm the hearts of punters.

Craven’s major goal with “Pink” last season was the Victoria Trotters Oaks G1 of $60,000, which she won. She also defeated older horses in the G1 Aldebaran Park Bill Collins Trotters Sprint and the Haras Des Trotteurs Victoria Trotters Derby.

Kowalski Analysis ( Roll With Joe -Dream Away Jo (Dream Away) has been somewhat of a quiet achiever, gaining a berth in the $200,000 G1 Chariots of Fire at Menangle three weeks ago at just his 20th racestart.

The gelding, handled by Craven’s partner Arvidsson, ran a PB when third to Expensive Ego, beaten 3.9m in a brilliant 1.48-9.

The Craven stable also ended 2020 in sensational style with a blowout win in the VicBred Super Series G1 Final for 2yo Colts and Geldings. Kimble ( Western Terror -I’m Wrongly Accused ( Bettors Delight ) defeated his more fancied rivals at odds of 99/1.

“Pink Galahs has just started back jogging, while KA will continue to poke along and have another quiet few weeks,” Craven said.

“At this stage the long-term aim for both of them is the Queensland winter campaign.”

Pink Galahs ( Skyvalley -Sweetasay (Tennotrump) is a winner of 13 of her 25 lifetime starts, along with six placings, for over $227,000.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura