Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace draws 15

05:34 AM 03 Jul 2019 NZST
Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch leads the talented group of sophomore pacing colts
East Rutherford, NJ - The Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace has drawn 15 harness racing entries that will result in a pair of $50,000 elimination races on Saturday, July 6.
 
NA Cup winner Captain Crunch leads the talented group of sophomore pacing colts. The 2018 Dan Patch award winning freshman went over $1,000,000 in his career when he won the Cup for trainer Nancy Johansson and owners 3 Brothers, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms. Scott Zeron has been the colt's driver throughout and is listed for the Pace elims.
 
Cup place and show finishers Bettor's Wish and Workin' On A Mystery are in the field and trainer Tony Alagna has entered four in the big dance, three of his colts represent half of the six entered sired by Captaintreacherous.
 
Also on the Saturday card are the $250,000 Graduate finals featuring the finest 4-year-old pacers and trotters in the land.
 
Post time on Saturday is 6:30pm with Fan Appreciation night and the promise of fireworks after the races also holding allure for the Meadowlands faithful.
 
The entrants are listed below:
 
BEST IN SHOW - By Bettor's Delight

BETTOR'S WISH - By Bettor's Delight

CAPTAIN AHAB - By Captaintreacherous

CAPTAIN CRUNCH - By Captaintreacherous

CAPTAIN TREVOR - By Captaintreacherous
 
CAVIART ROCKLAND - By Sportswriter

DE LOS CIELOS DEO - By Captaintreacherous

ESCAPETOTHEBEACH - By Somebeachsomewhere

HURRIKANE EMPEROR - By Hurrikane Kingcole

LOVE ME SOME LOU - By Sweet Lou

MAC'S POWER - By Somebeachsomewhere

MANGOGH - By Western Ideal

REIGNING DEO - By Rock N Roll Heaven

U S CAPTAIN - By Captaintreacherous

WORKIN ONA MYSTERY - By Captaintreacherous
 
 
Nick Salvi
Next article:

