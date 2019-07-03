Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace draws 15

East Rutherford, NJ - The Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace has drawn 15 harness racing entries that will result in a pair of $50,000 elimination races on Saturday, July 6.

NA Cup winner Captain Crunch leads the talented group of sophomore pacing colts. The 2018 Dan Patch award winning freshman went over $1,000,000 in his career when he won the Cup for trainer Nancy Johansson and owners 3 Brothers, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms. Scott Zeron has been the colt's driver throughout and is listed for the Pace elims.

Cup place and show finishers Bettor's Wish and Workin' On A Mystery are in the field and trainer Tony Alagna has entered four in the big dance, three of his colts represent half of the six entered sired by Captaintreacherous .

Also on the Saturday card are the $250,000 Graduate finals featuring the finest 4-year-old pacers and trotters in the land.

Post time on Saturday is 6:30pm with Fan Appreciation night and the promise of fireworks after the races also holding allure for the Meadowlands faithful.

The entrants are listed below:

BEST IN SHOW - By Bettor's Delight



BETTOR'S WISH - By Bettor's Delight



CAPTAIN AHAB - By Captaintreacherous



CAPTAIN CRUNCH - By Captaintreacherous



CAPTAIN TREVOR - By Captaintreacherous



CAVIART ROCKLAND - By Sportswriter



DE LOS CIELOS DEO - By Captaintreacherous



ESCAPETOTHEBEACH - By Somebeachsomewhere



HURRIKANE EMPEROR - By Hurrikane Kingcole



LOVE ME SOME LOU - By Sweet Lou



MAC'S POWER - By Somebeachsomewhere



MANGOGH - By Western Ideal



REIGNING DEO - By Rock N Roll Heaven



U S CAPTAIN - By Captaintreacherous



WORKIN ONA MYSTERY - By Captaintreacherous

Nick Salvi