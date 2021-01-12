Crawford Farms donate 11 breedings

Rock Hill, NY - Eleven seasonal breedings to some of the harness racing sport's most attractive stallions will be offered at auction on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Tattersalls Winter Mixed Sale at the Meadowlands, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Standardbred aftercare organizations and facilities.

Michelle and Albert Crawford of Crawford Farms LLC have donated the nearly dozen breedings to help jumpstart the aftercare programs that are in constant need of revenue and supplies throughout the year.

"There is always a shortage of essential feed and care at the many aftercare facilities around the country. We thought that it was important to show our continued support for the retired equine athletes and to help lead the charge in establishing a consistent revenue stream that will help offset the ever-growing number of horses that are in transition," noted Michelle Crawford.

"These horses give us their all...we should all ensure that they can live out their remaining lives with dignity!"

Providing a safe and secure future for Standardbreds when their racing days are over is no easy task. The Crawford's have recognized this plight and have entered the following eleven stallion breedings in the upcoming Winter Mixed Sale at the Meadowlands:

American Ideal (NY) p,3,1:47.4 ($786,055). World Champion. Sire of 63 in 1:50 and earners of over $111 million.

Crazy Wow (KY) 3,1:51.1 ($2,532,143). World Champion. Oldest foals are now yearlings. Now standing in Kentucky.

Devious Man (NY)(3) 3,1:52.2 ($1,338,677). Oldest foals are now 2. Multiple stakes winner, second in Hambletonian.

Racing Hill (OH)(2) p,3,1:48 ($1,727,692). From his first crop of racing age, sire of 10 in 1:55. Oldest foals are now 3.

Roll With Joe (NY)(3) p,3,1:48.2 ($1,805,102). Sire of 17 in 1:50 and earners of over $26 million.

Swandre The Giant (IN) 3,1:51.3 ($655.368). 2-time Indiana Super Final champion. First season at Stud.

The full sale catalog is now available for the Tattersalls Winter Mixed Sale and can be downloaded now at tattersallsredmile.com or on the Equineline Sales Catalog app.