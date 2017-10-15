Day At The Track

Crazy Wow wires field in $250,000 Harry Harvey

09:55 AM 15 Oct 2017 NZDT
Crazy Wow, harness racing
Crazy Wow
Mike Lizzi Photo

Yonkers, NY ---  Crazy Wow and harness racing driver Yannick Gingras made light work of the field to win the $250,000 Harry Harvey Invitational Trot at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 14) by a half-length in the time of the 2:25 in the 1-1/4 contest. 

Crazy Wow and Gingras went right to the lead and reached the quarter mile mark in :28, with Lookslikeachpndale trailing him at that point and to the :58.3 half  Dia Monde (George Brennan) tipped off the rail past the half but could not make up ground on the leaders. At the 1:28 three quarters, it was still Crazy Wow and Lookslikeachpndale behind him.

Crazy Wow hit the mile marker in 1:55.4 and never had a serious challenge in the stretch to win. Looklikeachpndale was second and Dia Monde was third. 

“He raced good and the fractions worked out in our favor, no doubt,” said winning driver Gingras. “We took advantage of it.”

“They don’t come much better than they, do they?” said Burke assistant trainer Shannon Murphy. “Awesome. He raced great in Lexington (fourth in the Allerage in 1:50.4). He got used really, really hard, but dug in and held forth. Breeders Crown next.”  

by Ellen Harvey, Harness Racing Communications

