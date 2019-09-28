Credit Master upsets favourite

by Garrick Knight

It may have said he ran last, but a quiet workout at Cambridge last Saturday told Andrew Neal everything he needed to know ahead of Credit Master’s resumption at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

Local spies clocked him home in 56 seconds under a stranglehold and, sure enough, that translated to race night success when he upset hot favourite Lemond six days later in the night’s $23,000 feature trot.

“Yeah, it was nice,” said Neal.

“And I knew he would improve from it because he needed the run.”

Credit Master blasted off the gate to lead and never looked like being headed, the clock stopped in 1.56.9.

“I thought he would lead because he’s always shown us good speed.

“As it turns out I didn’t really have a choice; he just bolted.”

Neal and training partner/wife, Lyn, nominated Credit Master for the Inter Dominions yesterday, believing he is finally in the right head space to deliver on his potential.

“We only did it because it’s here and it will help the numbers.

“We have no big expectations with him and he will need to continue to improve but tonight was a great start.”

The ability has never been in question with the now six-year-old son of Muscles Mass , it’s been his capacity to deal with life that has caused the Neals frustration.

“He has mental health issues,” said Neal, seemingly only half-joking.

“He worries about everything, especially on race night.

“At home he is usually quiet as a lamb, but he gets himself so worried coming to the races.

“That’s why we brought his little mate along to for the trip tonight – it helps keep him happy and in a good space.”

By coincidence, the little chestnut stablemate, an unqualified three-year-old trotter, has some interesting breeding.

“He’s a half-brother to Lemond.”

The Neals, who have had a fairly quiet time of it on the racing front over the last 12 months, are about to roll out a plethora of three-year-olds, including four high-quality pacers.

“We’ve already had Ideal Agent and Louie The Horse win as two-year-olds last season and they are both back at the workouts stage.

“There are two more coming up that are just as good, we think.”

Marshall repays Casey’s faith

Having one of the country’s leading owners send you horses is the dream for any young trainer trying to make it in the game.

So, when Kyle Marshall produced a quinella at Alexandra Park last night for Canterbury owner Trevor Casey, it’s fair to see he was proud as punch.

Casey, who raced champions Lazarus and Stent among many others, sent Cambridge-based Marshall Bettor Sensation and Pembrook Charlie after their previous trainers moved them on.

The pair ran one-two in a $15,000 R40-55 mile, Bettor Sensation smoking through a gap late to peg back his smaller stablemate.

“I was really happy to get the quinella for Trevor,” said Marshall, who drove Pembrook Charlie.

“I got to know him when I was in Australia working for Brent Lilley and Trevor had horses in the stable.

“I drove a few of his horses over there and he always said he would send me a horse to train one day.

“To have the support of someone like him means a lot to me.

“It’s just a shame we didn’t have two sets of the ‘Lone Star’ colours for the photo.”

Bettor Sensation has always shown ability, he’s just struggled with getting himself organized early in his races, meaning he’s always had to be driven cold.

“We are still working him out and making a few gear changes as we go.

“He’s never been able to get going early but he led at the workouts a few weeks ago and there are still a couple of things I think we can do to further improve him.”

