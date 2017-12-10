Crime Squad match-fixing charges

Detectives of the the Queensland Racing Crime Squad working in conjunction with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission have today concluded a protracted match-fixing investigation relating to a leading harness racing driver.

A 35-year-old Logan man, as well as two others, have been arrested this morning and charged with match-fixing and other offences in the harness code.

He has been released on bail to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court in January in relation to charges of match-fixing.

Police will allege the man affected the outcome of harness races at Albion Park in Queensland in July and October this year.

An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman both from Logan Village were also arrested in raids by detectives this morning.

The 35-year-old Logan man has been charged with the following, two counts of discloses the knowledge to another about a relevant bet relating to race at Albion Park October, 6 2017. Two counts of facilitating match-fixing conduct pecuniary benefit relating to a race at Albion Park July 28, 2017 and a race at Albion Park October 6, 2017. One count of encouraging another person to make a relevant bet relating to a race at Albion Park July 28, 2017.

A 39-year-old Logan Village woman has been charged with two counts facilitating match-fixing conduct pecuniary benefit relating to a race at Albion Park July 28, 2017 and another race at Albion Park October 6, 2017.

An 18-year-old Logan Village man has been charged with one count of facilitating match-fixing conduct pecuniary benefit relating to a race at Albion Park July 28, 2017.

All three are expected to appear in Beenleigh or Brisbane Magistrates Courts respectfully in January.

A fourth person, who is an industry participant but not a licence holder, is also being sought over his alleged involvement.

A total of eight people have now been charged with match-fixing offences as a result of Operation Oscar Swallowtail, which has been operating since July 2016.

Detective Inspector Mick Dowie of the State Crime Command’s Drug and Serious Crime Group said the QPS will continue to target anyone involved in illegal activity in the racing industry.

“The Queensland Racing Crime Squad (QRCS) will pursue all information received regarding match fixing and criminal conduct across all codes of racing. I urge anyone with information about match-fixing to contact the police or Crime Stoppers,” he said.

The offence of engaging in match-fixing conduct was added to the state’s criminal code in 2014 and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Since its inception on July 1, 2016 the QRCS has been integrated with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission at Albion and is tasked with investigating serious animal cruelty, and major and organised crime across all three codes of racing.

