Criterium de Vitesse to Ce Bello Romain

The second leg of the Criterium de Vitesse was held this day at Argentan, France in the Grande Vitesse de Basse-Normandie (Gr. II, purse 90,000€, International, 1609 meters autostart).

Ce Bello Romain (9g Jan Pridem - Miss Echo Bello). Off at 3.1/1 odds, scored in 1.09.9kr (mile rate 1:52.4) for harness racing driver Mathieu Mottier. He is owned by trainer S.G. DuPont and Ce Bello won for the 21st time now for 691,730 in life earnings.

The 32/1 Valokaja Hindo (10m Great Challenger - Hinde Enghave) was second showing improved form and reined by Nicolas Bazire. He is trained by Jean Michel Bazire for owner Eirik Djuve. Third was 92/1 Digne et Droit (8m The Best Madrik - Plenty Pocket) for Franck Nivard, trainer Pierre Alain Rynwalt-Boulard and owner Jose Fernandez-Sanchez.

Bahia Quesnot, Cicero Noa, Etonnant and Billie de Montfort next followed the top three. Bahia and Etonnant battled early and it inflicted a toll on them. Wild Love and Blues des Landiers were miscue dq’s.

On the same card was the Prix Up And Quick (purse 23,000€, 1609 meters autostart, European five year olds) with the 1.11.4kr timed victory (mile rate 1:54.8) to the 2.4/1 odds Ampia Mede SM (5f Ganymede - Polimpia Slide Am) for pilot Franck Nivard.

This Scuderia Sc.Fin property is trained by Fabrice Souloy and she recorded her first win in France now for 84,696€ in life earnings. 6.3/1 Adeline (5f Village Mystic ) was second for Alexis Charadame, trainer Souloy and owner Stephane Bernardi. 23/1 Genevrier (5g Niky ) was third for Francois Lecanu, trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.

At Rambouillet was the third leg of the Trophee Vert 2021 series (purse 45,000€, 2800 meters distance handicap). Detroit Ace (8g Texas Charm - Rose de Beauregard), at 15/1 odds, scored

The 105/1 long shot Caid Dore (9g Corot) was second for Bruno Marie and 17/1 Dream de Lasserie (8g Orlando Vici) took third, overcoming a 50 meter handicap, for trainDetoiter/driver Romain Derieux.

