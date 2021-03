Sunday’s Grand Criterium of speed at Cagnes sur Mer, France, has 11 fast-class trotteurs at the start in this Gr. I International event for a purse of 170,000€ and raced over 1609 meters autostart (one mile). Prix de Paris winner Etonnant will be at the start along with Prix de France winner Delia du Pommereux.

Off time Sunday from the Cagnes sur Mer course is 9:15am eastern USA time.

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink