Crowdfunding aids new treatment for Gavin Lang

Harness racing fans and industry participants across the country are getting behind a crowdfunding campaign to help with the cost of an expensive new treatment regime for champion trainer-driver Gavin Lang.

Lang was diagnosed in September with a rare form of Lymphoma, and has been undergoing treatment at Melbourne's Epworth hospital.

A recipient of the Distinguished National Service Medal and a Victorian Hall of Famer, Lang is also a legend of the prestigious Victorian Caduceaus Club, which this week established the GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of reaching $100,000.

Within 48 hours the GoFundMe site received contributions of up to $27000 from more than 70 people.

Lang has an extremely rare form of Lymphoma (only one in every 100 Lymphoma patients is diagnosed with this type) and has already undergone several months of intensive chemotherapy.

The campaign site reports Lang's medical team has now recommended an intensive three-month program of therapy with a new drug, available only in the USA.

"Gavin has given us so much joy over the years as well as being a fantastic ambassador to our great sport," the GoFundMe page said.

"The Harness Racing industry is often referred to as a big family and families support each other when things turn tough. Well, now is the time. We need to support Gavin and Meagan in their time of need," it said.

"This is our way of showing our love and support, as well as our gratitude for what this humble man has given to our wonderful sport, so we hope you will all get behind this cause and donate generously so we can make a difference."

Considered by many as Australia's best driver of the modern era, with 6300 wins to his name, Gavin Lang drove his first winner as a sixteen-year-old at Kilmore in 1975.

"Group One Gav" has since been four times Australia's leading driver and leading Metro driver, and the most successful reinsman ever at Moonee Valley with 1029 winners.

Make a donation to the campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/group-1-gav or search for Gavin Lang at GoFundMe.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura