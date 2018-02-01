Cruz Bromac sectionals set tongues wagging

Star pacer Cruz Bromac will be on the plane to America next week if his owners and Avalon harness racing trainer Dean Braun receive an offer they can’t refuse.

The dual Group 2-placegetter will run at Melton on Saturday night in what could be his last Australian start as American buyers close in on the New Zealand-bred horse.

Cruz Bromac returned to racing last Saturday night after a 12-month lay-off, winning with pure arrogance in a last-to-first victory at Tabcorp Park Melton, which has sectional gurus scratching their heads.

“He’s a pretty special horse,” Braun told the Geelong Advertiser.

“There’s a bit of conjecture about the times still, but they’re happy to agree he ran his last mile in 1.50.75, so off the track, it’s nearly unheard of I suppose.

“I expected him to win, he’s the best horse I’ve put a bridle on, but I didn’t expect him to run those sectionals, especially wide on the track.

“But it didn’t surprise me he did do it.”

But the six-year-old won’t compete in Saturday’s feature $500,000 Group 1 Hunter Cup (2760m) after missing a week’s work with hoof injury earlier in his preparation.

“The plan was always to go to the Hunter Cup but when he missed that week’s few days work, it was a bit hard for him to go there and race horses like Lazarus that are seasoned horses,” Braun said.

“We took the softer option this week and I’d say after this week there’s a big chance he’ll do his future racing in the US.

Cruz Bromac winning first up from a 12 month spell to mature.

“They’ve bought two off me in the last 12 months, being Nike Franco, and she’s gone and made US$400,000, and Shartin, she had her first start the other day and won in 1.52.10 over there.

“They’re pretty happy with the ones I’ve been sending and this horse has been on their radar for a little while. With the money we race for here, it’s nearly impossible to keep these good horses here with the money you can get overseas.

“I’ve waited 20 years for this horse, but it’s pretty good money.”

Cruz Bromac and Geelong trainer Dean Braun. Picture: Peter Ristevski

But should the deal fall through, Cruz Bromac could head towards the rich $750,000 Group 1 Miracle Mile in Sydney later this month.

“If he doesn’t get sold, absolutely. He’s the perfect horse for Menangle and a mile suits him,” Braun said.

Cruz Bromac wasn’t the only horse to impress for Braun last Saturday, with Carlas Pixel and Stars Align both running Group 1 placings in the Ladyship Cup and 4YO Bonanza, respectively.

While Stars Align will bypass the $200,000 Chariots of Fire in favour of a country cups path, Carlas Pixel will be on a float to Sydney.

“She’ll probably contest the Robin Dundee (February 17) and then onto the Ladyship Mile (February 24),” Braun said.

“All things being equal, she would have a pretty good chance I would think.”

By Damien Ractliffe, Geelong Advertiser

Reprinted with permission of The Geelong Advertiser