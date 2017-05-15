Cruzado Dela Noche wins Copenhagen Cup

May 14, 2017 - Cruzado Dela Noche (5m Muscle Massive -Alidada- Credit Winner ) rallied from between harness racing rivals to win today’s Gr. I International UET Series Broline Copenhagen Cup 2017 (375,000DKK to the winner, 2011 meters autostart) at Charlottenlund racecourse.

Race time was 1.11.1kr at driver Per Linderoth prevailed with the Stefan Melander trainee owned by Stall Courant AB.

In Vain Sund was alongside the winner on the line, as shown below, but was off-stride and this disqualified. Nadal Broline (7g Yankee Glide -Aimee’s Promise- American Winner ) held on after being the pacesetter and was placed second , with Ulf Ohlsson up for trainer Reijo Liljendahl. Third placed was Buzz Mearas (6g Dream Vacation -Dance of Joy- Malabar Man ) with Gabriel Gelormini up for trainer Vincent Lacroix and owner Pierre Pilarski, the Bold Eagle owner.

The winning Cruzado Dela Noche now has 12 wins in 40 career starts for 4,783,580DKK earned.

The undercard was a dandy too. The V75 Silver (100,000DKK first money, 2000 meters autostart) went to Re Doc (7g Love You -Glenga AL- Bon Vivant ) for Christoffer Eriksson, trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Robero KB. Just missing and a good second was Germany’s Cash Hanover (5m Love You -Impasse- Enjoy Lavec ) with Michael Nimcyk. Third home in the 1.12kr timed event was Photo Lavec (5m SJ’s Photo -Joyful Lavec- Enjoy Lavec ) for Bjorn Goop, the catch-driver.

The four year-old Fyrodringslopp (150,000DKK first money, 2000 meters autostart) went to 1.12.9kr timed Shotproof (4m Yankee Glide -Chorine Hanover- Malabar Man ) with trainer Flemming Jensen driving. Earlier the Summer Meeting Mares was held for 125,000DKK to the winner and this group of ten traveled 2000 meters autostart. The 1.13.1kr timed winner was Patricia Hastrup (10f Great Challenger -Isabella Hastrup- Sugarcane Hanover ). Lars Anvar Kolle teamed this mare to her 33rd career win in 129 outings; Diadora BR (5f Ken Warkentin -Bauxite- SJs Caviart ) took the second spot for Christophe Martens.

The day’s race program is worth a look, full of history and sponsors ads.

Copenhagen Cup - Charlottenlund

http://www.travbanen.dk/media/2757855/CC2017.pdf

Thomas H. Hicks