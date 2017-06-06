Cullen reaches 1,000 career driving wins

CAMPBELLVILLE, June 5 - Travis Cullen has been making a big impact since relocating to Ontario last fall and Monday night the young reinsman reached a harness racing driving milestone at Mohawk Racetrack.

The 24-year-old driver/trainer picked up his 1,000th career driving victory in the evening's fourth-race behind Eric Adams trained three-year-old pacing filly Stellenbosch.

Cullen entered Monday's card just a single win shy of the career milestone.

A resident of Rockton, Ontario, Cullen is a throwback in the catch-driver era, as he trains a sizable stable and drives all of his own horses. The young reinsman had been dominating the Alberta racing scene over the last few years before deciding to relocate to Ontario last fall.

Cullen's decision to shift his operation to Ontario has been a wise-one through less than a year. This season, he has already matched his career-best seasonal earnings of $1.3 million as a driver, while on the training side his barn has earned over $850,000 and is well on its way to surpassing their career-best total of $1.2 million in 2015.

As if training and driving all of his own horses wasn't a big enough workload, Cullen has also done plenty of catch-driving this season. Since the start of the Mohawk meet in April, Cullen has picked up ten victories as a catch-driver.

Overall this season, Cullen has racked up 82 driving victories and 69 training victories.

The Woodbine Entertainment Group would like to congratulate Travis Cullen on his milestone.

Mark McKelvie