Cup day win Williamson’s best

by Jonny Turner

Longtime owners and an emerging trainer combined to score their biggest wins when Oamaru trotter Rydgemont Son rocked New Zealand Cup day punters on Tuesday.

Cup day bettors were left wondering why they unusually let a Williamson trained trotter go out at massive odds of 50 to one odds after the 5yr-old powered home from off the speed to win.

Rydgemont Son’s effort in middle grade company notched a career best win as a trainer Brad Williamson.

Williamson was not among those who under rated the well related trotter going in to Tuesday’s race.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised, I was quite confident he would go a good race, but I wasn’t expecting anything because we all know how hard it is on cup day,”the trainer-driver said.

“But, I was confident the horse was good enough if everything went to plan.”

“It was a big thrill.”

Rydgemont Son showed how much progression he has made in his past three starts with his faultless display in front of a large Addington crowd.

The 5yr-old began his campaign with a big win at Forbury Park before making mistakes in subsequent outings.

The horse then got his act together in his two starts prior to putting together a perfect performance on Tuesday.

“We are still not out of the woods from him yet,” Williamson said.

“He still gets himself a bit excited sometimes and that is why he gallops.”

“He will win more races, but he has just had a few issues that have kept him from being in good form a bit longer.”

Rydgemont Son is by Majestic Son from former 10-win race mare Domination.

That makes him a half brother to multiple race winners The Dominator and Rydgemont Milly.

The Dominator also raced on NZ Cup day, galloping out of another event early.

Rydgemont Son is raced by Ray and Joan Scott, of St. Andrews.

Ray Scott told Williamson Rydgemont Son’s win was his biggest thrill in harness racing.

“They have been in the game a long time, they raced the mother Domination,” Williamson said.

“Ray said that was the biggest thrill he’d had - getting a winner on cup day.”

Williamson scored another career highlight at Addington, earlier this year, when Cracker Hill notched a Group 1 second placing at the Harness Jewels.

The 3yr-old is back in work and progressing towards a return on the Otago-Southland summer racing circuit.

Williamson hopes to bank some Harness Jewels qualifying money before targeting early 3yr-old trotting events with Cracker Hill.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ