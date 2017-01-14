Friday action from Vincennes

Cupidon du Vivier
Cupidon du Vivier wins the €80,000 Prix de Mauriae
Le Trot Photo

January 13, 2016 - Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de Ranes (purse €54,000, 2700 meters, 18 European) and 7/10 favorite Amarilla de Rabut (7f Ideal de l’Iton-Deux Pommes) scored timed in 1.13.9kr for Yoann Lebourgeois and harness racing owner/trainer Ph. Duclos. 12.6/1 Vizzavoni (8f L’As de Viretaute-Gocity Coulonces) was second for Eric Raffin ahead of 8.2/1 Riviera As (7f Cantab Hall-Fortune As), Franck Ouvrie up, and 42.7/1 Princess Kronos (8f Donato Hanover-Malibu Princess) with Christophe Martens driving.

The featured Prix de Mauriae (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 10n starters) went to 1.12.6kr timed and 12.8/1 Cupidon du Vivier (5m Love You-Odessa du Vivier) for Eric Raffin, trainer Sebastian Guarato and breeder/owner Jean Yves Lucuyer. 20.4/1 Clarck Sotho (5g Oiseau de Feux-Micanda) was a rallying second for Anthony Barrier and 15.7/1 Coach Franbleu (5g Prince d’Espace-Oydra) was home third for Loic Guinoiseau. The 1.1/1 favorite Cash Maker was a miscue dq.

The 2/5 favorite Eye Of The Storm (3m Village Mystic-La Dolce Vita) won the monte Prix de Bollene (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) timed in 1.17kr. Yoann Lebourgeois was in the irons for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 10.3/1 Epsom d’Ariane (3m Uppercut de Rib-Passion d’Ariane) was a distant, ten lengths, second for David Thomain and 8.7/1 Eclat du Thure (3m Paris Haufor-Quintussie) was third for Alexandre Abrivard.

The monte Prix de Sartilly (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 15 starters) was a competitive affair throughout, with 2.8/1 Balzac de l’Iton (6g Panache de l’Iton-Kabylie de l’Iton) prevailing clocked in 1.14.8kr for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Hughes Levesque. Ecurie de l’Iton owns the winner that narrowly defeated 12.4/1 Billy de la Calade (6g Quick Wood-Mania Danover and 15.3/1 Bruyere de Rib (6g Kaiser Soze-Inopaline).

Etoile d’Amour (3f Sam Bourbon-Union d’Amour-Coktail Jet) at 42.1/1 took the Prix de Vic-Bigorre (purse €34,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) at Vincennes with Ch. Thierry up for Ecurie du Precieux and trainer Sebastian Guarato. Clocked in 1.15.1kr this filly bested another Guarato trainee, 7.1/1 Eureka de Nappes (3f Saxo de Vandel-Milady Jet-Defi d’Aunou) with Gabriel Gelormini up for owner Philippe DeWulf. 8.4/1 Elemine de Valforg (3f Rolling d’Heripre-Helenime) was third for Yann Lorin and Ecurie le Tremont

Thomas H. Hicks

