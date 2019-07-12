Cushing, Monti win nine of 11 races on the card

Plainville, MA --- Two harness racing drivers posted big numbers and won most of the races at Plainridge Park on Thursday afternoon (July 11).

Mitchell Cushing won five races in 10 driving starts including a natural Grand Slam in races three to six, and scored in the day's feature race while Drew Monti won four races in seven starts and took the secondary feature in the process.

Cushing's biggest win of the day came in the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap for fillies and mares despite being assigned post eight with the heavily favored Write Me A Song.

Cushing left the gate and floated Write Me A Song on the outside for a quarter mile while the rest of the field seated before rushing to the top in front of the grandstand to take command. The mare then paced by the half and to the three-quarters in 1:22.4 with a two-length advantage and no one able to mount a challenge.

Write Me A Song spun out of the far turn and headed for home with a three length advantage and Cushing sitting chilly to win handily in 1:51.2 while Shez Sugarsweet A (Ron Cushing), Spreester (Jim Hardy), Velocity McSweets (Shawn Gray) argued neck and neck for place and show.

It was the sixth win in 15 starts this year for Write Me A Song ($2.20) who now has $80,850 on the card for owner William Hartt. Lance Hudson trains the winner.

Write Me A Song is eligible to the inaugural edition of the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace that will be held at Plainridge Park on Sunday (July 28).

Cushing rounded out his driving pentafecta with HS Marcia (1:56.2, $14.20), Golden Idol (1:52.4, $5.20), Cams Candy Girl (1:54, $16.40) and Cash Vaughn (1:55, $10.80).

Cushing's Thursday performance vaulted him back into sole possession of first place in the dash win race for the meet now with 79 wins, two ahead of the second place Shawn Gray.

Monti's marquee win came in the $10,000 conditioned event for 5-year-olds and under with Magic Joe Lindy who overcame post nine.

Magic Joe Lindy left the gate and found himself on the rim until he cleared in front of the grandstand. After taking the lead he opened up a two length margin before backing the half off to a tepid :56 with no one in pursuit to that point.

Still in single file up the backside, the field couldn't make up any ground on the leader as Magic Joe Lindy was just cruising in 1:24 when he headed into the final bend. There Passport To Art (Shawn Gray) pulled from third and tried to make a bid coming into the lane but it was too little, too late as Monti had Magic Joe Lindy wrapped up and pacing away to 1:52.1 win.

Coming off two New York Sire Stake engagements, Magic Joe Lindy ($3.60) scored his second win of the year at Plainridge Park for owner Lindy Farms of Connecticut and trainer Domenico Cecere.

Monti's Grand Slam also included Shesells Seashells (1:54.2, $4.20), Plus One (1:53.2, $2.40) and Lyons Beachboy (1:53.1, $5.60).

The Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta jackpot continues to grow at Plainridge Park as no unique winning ticket was sold on Thursday. So when live racing resumes at the Ridge on Friday (July 12) the carryover pool for the sixth race will be $35,967. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.