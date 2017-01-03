DGs Justlikethat wins 5th straight at Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 2, 2017 -- D Gs Justlikethat, who was riding a four-race winning streak -- all compiled in the claiming ranks -- extended his streak and graduated to the elite level when he captured Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace, the 2017 opening-day feature at The Meadows.

D Gs Justlikethat followed the live cover of the first-over Kingofthejungle, swung wide out of the final turn for Mike Wilder and used every inch of the sloppy stretch to edge the early leader, Latest Desire, by a nose in 1:52.4. Atta Boy Dan shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Mark Goldberg trains D Gs Justlikethat, who vaulted over $100,000 in career earnings, for Rags To Riches Of PA, which claimed the 6-year-old Major In Art-Majo Elika gelding after the third win in his current streak.

Dave Palone, who in 2016 topped The Meadows drivers for the 26th straight year, got his quest for No. 27 off to a strong start when he piloted four winners, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke.