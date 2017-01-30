Dalhousie Dave cops $35,000 series final

LEBANON, OH. - A solid field of nine $30,000 claimers, with a combined total of 212 lifetime harness racing victories, went postward at Miami Valley Raceway on Sunday (Jan. 29) to contest the $35,500 championship leg of their divisional series, one of seven being decided in a stretch of five days at the southwest Ohio oval.

As a snow flurry kicked up and the wings of the Woebkenberg starting gate folded, King Harvest (Simon Allard) was launched from an outer post position to the front in a taxing :26.4. Allard was only able to back the halfway clocking off to :55 flat as an outer tier was forming with 7-5 favorite Dalhousie Dave (Trace Tetrick) leading those challengers coming on the outside. He was followed by 9-5 second choice Rocknroll Jewel (Jason Brewer) and One Lucky Dragon (Greg Grismore). Unable to cross over to the front, Dalhousie Dave had stuck a neck in front by the 1:23.2 third station. When King Harvest finally succumbed around the final bend the sprint to the wire was on between the two favorites. With Tetrick squeezing a :29 closing panel from Dalhousie Dave he was able to hold off runnerup Rocknroll Jewel in 1:52.2. Cosmicpedia (Kayne Kauffman) adeptly weaved through traffic in the lane to grab the show dough. One Lucky Dragon was fourth and Sir Mammo (Randy Tharps) fifth in the lucrative final.

Dalhousie Dave and Rocknroll Jewel, both 10-year-old geldings, were the oldest combatants in the field and returned a $12 exacta to those punters who believed experience counts.

Howard Taylor and Thomas Lazzaro own Dalhousie Dave, who now sports 34 career triumphs and $693,826 in earnings.

Both Trace Tetrick and Mike Oosting managed hat tricks (3 wins) during the first ten races on the matinee program.