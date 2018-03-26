5,000th career victory for Dan Noble

LEBANON, OH. - Harness racing driver Dan Noble wasted no time on Sunday (March 25) afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway, accomplishing his mission for the day and registering his 5,000th career victory in the matinee's opening race.

The 35-year-old reinsman, on the heels of a driving triple on Saturday night, urged Storyboard to the front of the field of $5000 claiming mares in Sunday's lidlifter. Once crossing over to the lead just prior to the quarter mile mark Noble was able to keep the 5-year-old daughter of Art Official on the point throughout the remainder of the 1:58 mile. It was the tenth lifetime triumph for Storyboard, trained by Greg Luther and owned by Black Magic Racing LLC.

Noble was greeted in the winner's circle to commemorate his 5,000th win by his wife of 11 days, Christi, his mother Debbie, brother Sam IV, sister Meredith, his maternal grandparents, the newest Ohio State Racing Commissioner Greg Simpson, OHHA track rep Brett Merkle and track officials Helen Carlo and Gregg Keidel.

Noble is a former national dash champion, winning 773 races in 2011 to lead all drivers in North America. 2017 has been Dan's highest earnings campaign to date when horses he drove banked over $4 million.

The son of the late, great Ohio Hall Of Famer Sam "Chip" Noble III, Dan and Chip's career racing statistics are remarkably similar at this point. In an era with less racing opportunities and smaller purses, Chip amassed 5,105 victories good for $28.4 million in purse earnings.

Dan's 5,000 wins have lead to $27.8 million in purse deposits. Dan is a fourth generation Noble training out of the same barn at the Xenia, Ohio fairgrounds for decades.

It didn't take Noble long to get started on his next 5,000 wins as he scored two more wins, with Laughing Matters and Sports Sinner, in the first five races on the program.

Gregg Keidel