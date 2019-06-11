DD Delicious & Zero Tolerance win NYSS

DD Delicious (Jim Morrill Jr) came flying late to capture the first division with a stake of $57,600.

So Awesome (Tim Tetrick) was the big favorite and went to the front and led the group to a first quarter of 28.1. She controlled the pace as they hit the half in :57.1. JK American Beauty (Scott Zeron) would make the first move. She came first-over from third and started to pressure So Awesome as they headed for the last turn . So Awesome maintained a short lead as they hit three-quarters in 1:25.0. The two fillies remained side by side all around the final turn.

DD Delicious ($13.40), who is owned by Fiddler's Creek Stables and trained by Travis Alexander, followed in the pocket the whole trip. In mid-stretch she found an opening on the inside and turned on the after burners to slip by and pick up the win in 1:54.1. So Awesome had to settle for second with the late charging Hurrikane Norakane (David Miller) getting third.

DD Delicious is a 3-year-old filly by Art Major . It was her third win in five starts this season. She did not race as a freshman.

Zero Tolerance (David Miller) cruises to easy win in NYSS second division ($56,500).

Brooklyn Lilacs (Joe Bongiorno) set the pace and carved out all the early fractions (:27.3, :56.2, 1:24.0).

Zero Tolerance ($2.10), who is trained by Joe Holloway for owners Val D'Or Farms and Theodore Gewertz, patiently followed in second. She took over around the final turn. As she hit the stretch, the filly found another gear and won by over 10 lengths in 1:53.2. My Lady Dude (Scott Zeron) came up to finish second. Brooklyn Lilacs had to settle for third.

Zero Tolerance is a 3-year-old filly by Heston Blue Chip . It was her third win as a sophomore. She now owns 10 career victories.

Scot Zeron drove three winners on the day. He got his wins with Haydens Little Man ($4.40), American Sombrero ($6.50), and Chase You ($3.80).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (June 14). Post time is 6:15 p.m.

John Horne for Tioga Downs