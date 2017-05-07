€190,000 Finlandia Ajo at Vermo

May 7, 2017 - The Vermo, Finland featured Finlandia Ajo (€110,000 to the winner, total purse €190,000, 1609 meters autostart) went to rallying D.D.’s Hitman (6m Donato Hanover -Deedee’s Destiny- Muscles Yankee ) timed in 1.09.8kr and catch-driven by harness racing driver Ulf Ohlsson. Petri Puro trains the winner, he the developer of Commander Crowe. This 5.8/1 second choice bested 1.7/1 Propulsion (m Muscle Hill -Danae- Andover Hall ) reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. Third was 8.5/1 Twister Bi (5m Varenne -Lorraine Bi- Lemon Dra ) that raced gamely after battling on the outside of leader Elian Web entering the lane, and only beaten two lengths and timed in 1.10kr as was Propulsion.

Twister Bi’s trainer Jerry Riordan post-race remarked that he was pleased with his trainee that was in the race early and late, held well at the end, and would welcome a chance in the Elitloppet. He said he would likely pass on the Sweden Cup if overlooked for the Elite race and would enjoy the day in the grandstand. Riordan is always a great interview as well as being a superb conditioner.

The undercard at Vermo included the Glenn Kosmos Memorial (€11,000 first prize, total purse €24,200, 1609 meters autostart) and it went to 1.11.6kr timed Love Matters (4m Explosive Matter -Lotsa Love) reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for trainer Daniel Reden. Next Direction (4 Orlando Vici -Be My Luxx) was second for Iikka Normonen with third earned by Umberto Axe (4 Love You -Ira Furioiso Spin) piloted by Christoffer Eriksson for trainer Jerry Riordan.

The Vermo Klass I (€11,000 first prize, 2100 meters voltstart) contest went to the US import Stand Bayou (6m Donato Hanover -Roux Hanover- Mr. Lavec ) timed in 1.12.8kr and reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden. Anything For You (5g Anythings Possible -Candy Rain- Uno di Jesolo ) was second for Hannu Torvinen, ahead for Walle West (5g Mr. Pine Chip -Sweetie West- Spotlite Lobell ) driven by Jorgen Westholm. Pete Spears of Hanover Shoe Farms management bred the winner. The sire of the second place horse was developed and raced in the US by Jim Gluhm and he stood at stud in Florida before export.

