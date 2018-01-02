Dead-Heat feature kicks off the New Year

Splashed and Great Kate get their picture taken for the dead-heat

DOVER, Del --- The photo-finish camera was needed to decide a four-horse photograph enabling harness racing favorite Splashed and 22-1 shot Great Kate to get their picture taken in the 1:55.1 feature trot on chilly Jan. 1, 2018 with temperatures in the low teens at Dover Downs.

In addition, Sheer Assault (Corey Callahan) and Pure Kemp (Art Stafford Jr.) were noses away finishing third and fourth respectively before the Judges ruled Sheer Assault interfered with Pure Kemp in the lane and their finishes were reversed.

Splashed, a Crazed -Take The Plunge gelding, notched his fourth win along with three seconds in his last seven starts since early October for trainer Bobby Clark and owner Tina Clark. Bill Cantrell owns Great Kate, a four-year-old daughter of Muscle Massive -PJ's Photo, now with a new record. Pure Kemp was place third.

Tony Morgan is now only three wins away from registering 16,000 winning drives after steering Ron Davis' Mister Virgin to an impressive 1:51.3 triumph in a $17,500 Claiming pace. Carracci Hanover (Eddie Davis Jr.) was next in front of Letsmakeawish (Wolfenden) third.

Ross Wolfenden had a triple while drives Jonathan Roberts and Vic Kirby, trainer Wayne Givens and owner Legacy Racing all had doubles.

CELBRITY PEGASUS LEADS EIGHT TUESDAY IN $25,000 OPEN TROT

Celebrity Pegasus, after closing out 2017 with an impressive win, heads a strong group of eight in the $25,000 Tuesday, Jan. 3 first feature trot of 2018 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Celebrity Pegasus, a 13-time winner last year, is owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms and is trained by Eric Ell races with Art Stafford Jr. his regular driver. The second and third-place finishers last time,

Kanthaka, with Tim Tetrick, racing for owners Chris Beaver and RBH Ventures, and Bamond Racing’s Crazshana driven by Ross Wolfenden, start from post 2 and 3 respectively.

Since early meet, Theresademoninme and Jonathan Roberts have an impressive record for owners Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis. Thereademoninme has three wins and three seconds in his last eight races. He has been fourth in his last two outings and drew the rail. Jim Moore’s Royal Becca J with Jack Parker Jr. steps up in company after being second losing by a nose last time but drew post 8 in this one, Bob Shahan and Jimmy and Ashley Parsons’ I Like My Boss finished last month strongly with Allan Davis in the bike.

B Yoyo returns from a pair of tough out-of-town races. Tony Morgan drives for trainer Jen Bongiorno and Bill K Lambos and Dion Liberatos. Hollywood Highway, owned by Scott Dillon and CTC Stable will be handled by Corey Callahan.

A wide-open $13,500 Winners trot heads the undercard. Three starters in the nine-horse field ended 2017 with wins, John DeVito’s My Cherry Pie (Jonathan Roberts), Perseverance (Stafford Jr.) racing for Wood, Dittmar, Iaqinta and Tribbett Racing, and Euro Gap (Callahan) owned by Howard and Josh Kauffman.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent menu is available to dine and watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad