Deadline moved sooner for slaughter

Cream Ridge, NJ - 6/23/2020 – Monday evening is Monday evening, as Saturday is Saturday. The cruelty of slaughter of these harness racing horses is in the hands of the person who has done this before, moved the deadline.

These horses now only have until Tuesday evening, June 23rd, 2020 at 10 pm to be helped or they will ship to the Canadian slaughterhouse.

The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, (SRF) has experienced deadline changes before and has seen horses shipped to the Canadian slaughterhouse while it was working on helping them. "The truck is loading early Wednesday morning and I want it filled," SRF was told. The horses that were suppose to be held until Saturday now are in a very dire situation as are those with an original Tuesday deadline.

The one horse involved in a traffic accident, while working as transportation, has been helped. One with an adulterated tattoos, either burned off or cut out is going into foster care, but must have a home offer soon. Eight have help so far.

Each of the horses needs a home and donations to be released from the manifest to ship for slaughter.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Offer a home;

Become a foster home;

Donate to help;

Donate the cost of a horse at the pen, see the link below;

Donate for quarantine expense $350, and shipping $250.

Sponsor one of the horses so SRF can take it in. S ponsor per month is $350.

Another option is a donation to care for a horse over a period of 10-12 months the cost is approximately $4,000. Donations are tax-deductible.

Help raise donations and seek homes with SRF.

There is no information on the level of care they may be receiving while in the packed pen, but horses have died from dehydration in the past. Here is the link to see the horses in need and to help. https://www.adoptahorse.org/

SRF is facilitating help for them, screening home offers, foster offers, and managing donations and arrangements to to get them to safety. Due to the cancellation of social fundraisers, and 343 horses it is feeding right now, this is why SRF cannot physically take any horses under its care without help.

Please email SRFHorsesandkids@gmail.com for questions and offers of help, or message the SRF's Face Book page.

There are two SRF Face Book pages.

Standardbred Retirement Foundation/SOSS Face Book page is managing this and messages there are received more quickly right now.

Standardbred Retirement Foundation- AdoptaHorse.org is the second Face Book page that may be used for messages.

Telephone 609-738-3255